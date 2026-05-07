Spencer Pratt Dominated Last Night's L.A. Mayoral Debate

There was another mayoral debate last night, and Spencer Pratt, the reality TV star turned candidate, had an excellent showing. He managed to make both of his opponents look like the weak, incompetent leaders they are — and that they're not what Los Angeles needs.

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Pratt himself is a victim of Karen Bass' failed leadership. He lost his home in the Palisades fire, and Bass accused Pratt of "exploiting" people's grief in his mayoral campaign. Pratt fired back, telling Fox News, "Yeah, I'm not sure if Karen Bass forgot that she let my house burn down and my parents' house burn down, and I had actual neighbors burn alive across the street from my childhood home. The only grief is my grief, my community's grief, that I initially started this fight on behalf of."

That was just a taste of what was in store for Karen Bass and Communist mayoral candidate Nithya Raman during their debate with Pratt.

We'll start with Raman, who Pratt bluntly warned about the risks of "helping" the homeless.

Spencer Pratt warns Los Angeles Communist mayoral candidate Nithya Raman about the risks of trying to help LA’s homeless population:



“I will go below the Harbor Freeway tomorrow with her, and we can find some of these people she’s going to offer treatment for. She’s going to… pic.twitter.com/kdtTOwVSet — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2026

"I will go below the Harbor Freeway tomorrow with her, and we can find some of these people she's going to 'offer treatment' for. She's going to get stabbed in the neck," Pratt said. "These people do not want a bed. They want fentanyl or super meth. These ideas cost us over $400 million to 'house' ... what did you say, 3,000 people for $400 million? It's an absolute failure for both of them."

Last night, Pratt even shared video of what the homeless programs in L.A. have wrought.

Nithya Raman and Karen Bass should be ashamed of themselves. The audacity of them to seek election… pic.twitter.com/NnoKWUIH6R — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 6, 2026

Pratt also slammed Karen Bass for her handling of the fires.

An AMAZING moment from the LA Mayoral debate between Spencer Pratt and Karen Bass.



Pratt: “To the Mayor Karen Bass's, the thousand firefighters that were available, but there was no engines for them because of the $17 million that Chief Crowley had asked the mayor for nine… pic.twitter.com/O40ILVYE1J — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2026

"The thousand firefighters that were available, but there was no engines for them because of the $17 million that Chief Crowley had asked the mayor for nine weeks before, and Mayor Karen Bass denied it," Pratt said. "So they may have been available, but they didn't have the equipment they needed. Not to mention, Janice Quinones, who Mayor Karen Bass put into a position of power at the LADWP, she drained both of these reservoirs that these firefighters needed to put out these fires."

"A lot of people will talk about climate change and hurricane-force winds. The winds in the Pacific Palisades never reached higher than 40 miles per hour," Pratt continued, "for those first six hours, they didn't go above 27 miles per hour. So without those two reservoirs filled with 117 million gallons and 5 million gallons, these firefighters had to fly all the way to Malibu and Encino to get water. So that to me is the most dangerous thing that this the mayor put us up against."

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He was then asked a follow-up question: "What would you do moving forward, uh, that would make this better two years from now if we face the same situation?"

"Well, first off, as mayor, I will never drain the reservoirs that we need for wildfire protection," Pratt replied. "There is this conspiracy now that they're empty, that they were for drinking water. But if you research it, they were actually made for wildfire protection. As mayor, I'm going to add 20 dip sites all around the communities connecting to pools. So God forbid the water system goes down again, these dip sites that will be connected to individuals' pools will fill up for the helicopters to have water."

And Pratt had to debate the moderators, too, who tried to run interference when he rightly called Karen Bass a liar.

NEW: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt fires back after the debate moderator accused him of "name-calling."



Pratt: "[Karen Bass] an incredible liar..."



Moderator: "I have to interrupt you for a minute. I have to interrupt you. No name-calling."



Pratt: "She just… pic.twitter.com/Z3L5gFPfmi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2026

"He's saying several things that are completely inaccurate," Bass said. First of all, there was one reservoir that was out of commission. He is correct, a million years ago it was for wildfires, but over the last 30, 40 years it's been for drinking water. He talked about the winds, that is just completely inaccurate. If that were accurate, then the planes would have been able to fly. And so the winds reached close to 100 miles an hour and the planes were unable to fly. So ... if that reservoir had been open, it would not have worked. We had two other reservoirs totaling 8 billion gallons that were available."

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"She's an incredible liar," Pratt said. "Everyone on their phones, Google it. 40 weather stations in the Pacific Palisades. It never went above 40 miles per hour."

"Mr. Pratt," the moderator said, "I have to interrupt you. No name-calling."

"She just lied, though," Pratt replied.

"No name-calling, we can fact-check," the moderator said.

"She called me a liar."

Pratt was also asked about his ability to run L.A. without experience.

Spencer Pratt was asked whether he has the experience to run a city as large as LA.



“Look at the city right now. Look at what their experience has done.”



Pratt then brought up how Karen Bass was in Ghana while his house was burning down, and her Deputy Mayor was under house… pic.twitter.com/eI9kjq63Je — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2026

"“Look at the city right now. Look at what their experience has done," Pratt said. They don't want to talk about their experience because that would bring up what you experience living under their leadership is."

CNN said Pratt "passed the test" last night.

.@spencerpratt: "passed the test tonight" during his first TV debate in the L.A. Mayor's race. @melmason of @politicoca says Pratt was more serious & impressive than many expected.



My take? He effectively channeled the anger a lot of Angelenos feel about the state of the city pic.twitter.com/VzWJn0CfXr — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) May 7, 2026

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And respondents to an NBC poll said Pratt won the debate handily.

Here's hoping Los Angelenos are sick of Democrat rule and do the right thing in the election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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