Will We Ever Resume Combat Operations in Iran? Here's What the President Had to Say

President Trump on Monday addressed whether the United States might resume combat operations against Iran, as the country continues to seemingly drag the U.S. along in negotiations. The president yestrerday called off a planned strike after allied Gulf states urged him to do so, expressing hope that Iran was finally prepared to negotiate in good faith.

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While the president’s answer remained somewhat unclear, it left open the possibility that the attack may only have been postponed for a matter of days.

🚨 NOW: President Trump reveals he might NEVER strike Iran after delaying tomorrow's strike



"We were getting ready to do a very MAJOR attack tomorrow. I've put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while."



"Because we've had very big… pic.twitter.com/5e3aMZAkzw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

"Speak a little bit about your post on Truth Social on Iran, and what was the decision that why you didn't attack?" a reporter said.

"Well, other countries have come to me, and they've said we were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I put it off for a little while," the president said. "Hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while."

Because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal. And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also.

"We've informed Israel. We've informed other people in the Middle East that have been involved with us. And, you know, it's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," Trump added.

"We've had periods of time where we had, we thought, pretty much getting close to making a deal, and it didn't work out, but this is a little bit different. No, we're ready going tomorrow, very big. And not something I wanted to do, but we have no choice because we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

This comes after the planned resumption of a massive joint military operation was called off on Monday.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond," the president wrote on Truth Social.

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🚨 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP CANCELS STRIKE AGAINST IRAN, originally set for TOMORROW



47 says a deal could be near 🇺🇸



"This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!"



But a LARGE SCALE ASSAULT is planned if Iran refuses.



"I have been asked by the Emir of… pic.twitter.com/Cdr0I3Wps0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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