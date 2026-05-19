A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage

The Democrats have spent the past couple of weeks pearl-clutching over the voting rights of Black Americans, falsely claiming the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act, along with Republican redistricting in states like Tennessee, will disenfranchise certain voting blocs. That's not true, of course. But Democrats aren't really worried about representation or the will of the people, anyway. They're livid that they have to compete for voters outside of racially gerrymandered districts and run on ideas instead of identity politics.

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And for one woman in Chicago, this was just too much. She absolutely blasted Democrats who are melting down over voting rights.

Chicago woman mocks Democrats by speaking in a squeaky, high-pitched voice, who say black people's voting rights are in danger.



The woman also called out the commissioners one by one to their faces.



"I'm 63 years old. I've been voting since I was 18. I have never had a… pic.twitter.com/7wzQ7zPKEn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

"The reality is this: black people's voting is not in danger, and you know it's not. You know it's not," she said. "I'm 63 years old. I've been voting since I was 18. I have never had a problem voting. Now that may apply to my mother and father. It applies to my grandparents. Surely it does. And, in fact, because it does, every single person in this room, including that Jewish lady that just got up and talked really need to be thanking us. You really need to be thanking us for getting y'all the right to vote. For getting y'all the right to be here instead of sitting up here manipulating the Voting Rights Act like something is getting ready to happen to our right to vote, when you know that's not true."

"So now you all gonna drag black people in here, definitely some senior citizens, and gonna have them come up here and talk about how they scared to vote," she continued, "'I just messed up the right to vote,' 'women need to vote.' All that junk, when you know it's not true. Just like you sit up here and make like black people can't get ID. 'Us requiring IDs to vote is gonna stop black people from voting.' What black people ain't got IDs?"

"See, you all get more and more ridiculous. But you can't, in this room full of these black people, talk about that federal case that just got filed Monday, that's talking about how you all are stealing property at Cook County sales," she said. "Raise your hand that if they told you to come in here to talk about how your property got stolen. Where you at? Huh? Cause we got commissioners in here that know for a fact that's happening ... why you all ain't in here talking about how they stealing our property? Where you all at?"

She also gave a shout-out to President Trump and his fight over birthright citizenship.

"Y'all getting ready to come up here to this mic and lie for the cameras to say that black people's voting is done by this Louisiana thing," she said, "and Donald Trump and the Trump administration. When Donald Trump is in front of the Supreme Court right now, fighting for the Fourteenth Amendment. Saying that black people, that that Amendment was for black people, not for birthrights. Not for people to anchor themselves over here illegally. And they got y'all black people in here ready to talk against him."

"Y'all real sick up in the head. You're sick in the head and more sicker in your spirit. This is insane," she said.

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"When a black woman is speaking, you listen."



The dyed hair crowd should listen to this woman. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

Nailed it.

Watch out now - Democrat Fatigue is gathering speed — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) May 18, 2026

Yes, it is.

Someone identified the speaker as Jessica Jackson, who spoke out against immigration and other issues prior to the election.

This is Jessica Jackson, and she spoke out about problems with giving money to migrants and other issues prior to the election: https://t.co/jZOdhi2FGX — Jernzburg McJacobs (@McJernalist) May 18, 2026

According to ABC7, Jackson pushed for more resources for local residents instead of illegal aliens.

"For them to be sympathetic to their needs, saying it's a humanitarian issue crisis when Black people have had a humanitarian crisis for housing, employment and everything else," Jackson said at the time. "How do we get pushed to the back?"

THIS BLACK WOMAN KNOWS WHAT'S GOING ON.



She is from Chicago - just laying out a few facts for the unconscious who believe everything the MSM feeds them.



She asks a very poignant question: "What Black person ain't got IDs?" -



I'd wager she is right - There is not a single… https://t.co/nxnfy10hrq — BelannF (@BelannF) May 18, 2026

She is right. Anyone who uses any social services, a bank, or travels has an ID.

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It's no longer the quiet prejudice of lowered expectations, its blatant lies about how people can't figure out how to get IDs https://t.co/bEfnlJ5uFw — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) May 18, 2026

It is a blatant lie about voter ID and about gerrymandering and the voting rights of Americans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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