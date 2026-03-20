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Tipsheet

Trump Says U.S. Is 'Getting Very Close' to Meeting Objectives in Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 20, 2026 7:49 PM
Trump Says U.S. Is 'Getting Very Close' to Meeting Objectives in Iran
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is “getting very close” to meeting our objectives in Iran, he said in a Truth Social post. 

Trump made the post about three weeks into the Iran conflict. Since then, the U.S. and Israel have killed majorly damaged Iran's missile capacity, its navy and air force, and have made progress so that Iran can't obtain a nuclear weapon, Trump said.

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"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump wrote. He listed 5 objectives that the U.S. has accomplished so far.

(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. 

(2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. 

(3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. 

(4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. 

(5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," Trump said. "Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Meanwhile, leftists claim that Iran was never building nuclear weapons

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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