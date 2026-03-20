Trump Says U.S. Is 'Getting Very Close' to Meeting Objectives in Iran

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is “getting very close” to meeting our objectives in Iran, he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump made the post about three weeks into the Iran conflict. Since then, the U.S. and Israel have killed majorly damaged Iran's missile capacity, its navy and air force, and have made progress so that Iran can't obtain a nuclear weapon, Trump said.

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"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump wrote. He listed 5 objectives that the U.S. has accomplished so far.

(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them.

(2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base.

(3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry.

(4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place.

(5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/YBG9l492Kf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 20, 2026

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," Trump said. "Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."

U.S. forces continue to degrade Iranian combat capabilities by striking military targets deep inside Iran. pic.twitter.com/mKWs2G6SEx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 20, 2026

No adversary is too determined, and no mission is too difficult for American troops who make up the world's most powerful military force. pic.twitter.com/nSmRl1oFgV — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 20, 2026

نیروهای ایالات متحده #آمریکا در حال انهدام اهداف دریایی جمهوری اسلامی هستند که کشتیرانی بین‌المللی را در تنگه هرمز و نواحی اطراف آن تهدید می‌کنند.#سنتکام pic.twitter.com/dXK7WKomXB — U.S. Central Command-Farsi (@CENTCOMFarsi) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, leftists claim that Iran was never building nuclear weapons

‘The religious fanatic tyrant who ordered tens of thousands of deaths against his own Muslim civilian population supposedly issued an edict against nuclear weapons! And so we must believe him that he didn’t want nuclear weapons! Also, Trump was recklessly wrong to end the… https://t.co/1GoXjc9TRs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 20, 2026

The funniest liberal bit about Iran is the “actually there was a fatwa against nuclear weapons so they wouldn’t have developed one” lol https://t.co/vTDpeZMeU6 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 20, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces the US is ON THE VERGE of 100% completing the Iran war, and that America will NOT be responsible for securing the Strait of Hormuz once it's won



"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider WINDING DOWN our great… pic.twitter.com/IESIWVjW6P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 20, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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