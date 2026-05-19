MS NOW's Katy Tur Doesn't Understand Our Declaration of Independence

It's clear the Left, including the media, is so out of touch with your average American that they are incapable of understanding even the most basic of things. Like this nation's Christian heritage and the Christians who live, work, and worship in America today.

Advertisement

That's why MS NOW's Katy Tur was so baffled by the Christian rally held in D.C., and particularly about the comments made by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

God talk is SO foreign to MS NOW. Katy Tur: What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government? They come from you, our creator and heavenly father. Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?

McKay Coppins: I… pic.twitter.com/sfpykN5bYc — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 18, 2026

"What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that 'Our rights do not derive from government. They come from you, our creator and heavenly Father.' Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?" Tur asked.

McKay Coppins said this wasn't abnormal. "That idea is not wholly uncommon. I mean, the idea that we have certain inalienable rights that come from God can be read in a fairly benign way, which is basically that we have innate human rights, that our Constitution and our government, our democratic government, are meant to codify, right? That idea is not totally abnormal," Coppins said.

"I think that the thing that, you know, might alarm some people is some of the rhetoric that we heard at this rally that we are in a spiritual battle, right?" Coppins continued. "That the forces of good and evil are at work here, and that partisan politics is injected directly into the spiritual, Biblical rhetoric."

It's hard not to see things as a spiritual battle when you have supporters for Luigi Mangione, granted press passes by the Democratic mayor of New York, saying it was a good thing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot, and that his teenage sons are 'better off' without him. That's evil, and it's part of the Democratic Party's platform. Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren all engaged in massive whataboutism when Thompson was murdered, tacitly justifying it by saying United Healthcare denies claims, which is an act of violence.

"What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government; they come from our creator... Is this him putting God above the Declaration of Independence?"



Truly the MSNBC clip to end all MSNBC clips.pic.twitter.com/Fy72cVrkgN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 19, 2026

It's simply incredible, the depths of their ignorance. The Declaration of Independence put God over the Declaration of Independence. — Area Man (@lheal) May 19, 2026 Yes. Speaker Johnson literally paraphrased the Declaration of Independence. How can @KatyTurNBC & MSDNC be so historically ignorant?



The Speaker is not putting God ABOVE the Declaration—he is literally QUOTING FROM the Declaration:



“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with… https://t.co/6XFCQm68lJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2026

Advertisement

They choose to be historically ignorant.

If people simply realized that the rights in the constitution are negative rights … they explain what the government cannot do, not what we can do. — Seppie (@Seppie123456) May 19, 2026 They do not understand this because they believe rights come from the government. And that government can take those rights away when and how it sees fit. @KatyTurNBC displaying such sheer ignorance of the principles of the American founding is just stunning. https://t.co/DPX6iHZNsG — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) May 19, 2026

When you despise America and seek to destroy it, you have to start by not understanding the founding principles.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.