The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for...
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN....
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial...
VIP
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or Be Destroyed
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or...
VIP
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're Insane
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're...
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the...
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why It's a Problem.
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why...
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
Nakba Forever
Nakba Forever
Make America Florida
Make America Florida
Nullification With a Press Release
Nullification With a Press Release
Book Review: A Call to Restore America’s Foundations
Book Review: A Call to Restore America’s Foundations
Hey, Gen Z, Be Nice to Your Prom Date
Hey, Gen Z, Be Nice to Your Prom Date
Tipsheet

Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2026 6:50 AM
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban isn't a fan of Trump. We know this—he campaigned for Kamala Harris. Still, he attended an event at the White House focused on lowering prescription drug costs. There’s the Trump Rx initiative, and Cuban has also ventured into this field with Cost Plus Drugs. Look, the election is over, and the two men have been friends for 20 years. A reporter asked about them being on different sides of the fence at the White House event yesterday, where Trump gave an incredible response.

Advertisement

REPORTER: It's pretty remarkable seeing you and Mark Cuban up there, he endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2024

TRUMP: Well, he made a mistake!

The president also shared the one thing the men do agree on (via NY Post):

President Trump and Mark Cuban’s “love-hate” relationship was on full display at the White House Monday when the billionaire businessman joined the president in promoting cheaper prescription drugs available at Trump Rx.

Trump was asked about working with Cuban to lower prescription drug costs despite his endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

[…]

The two men have been friends for over 20 years and Cuban, despite campaigning for Trump’s rival, said after the election it was important to work with the president, describing their relationship as one of “love-hate.”

The two men’s friendly banter and bromance was on display Monday when they were on stage together. 

You’re “looking good,” Trump told him, adding the two have “one thing” in common.

“We have the same thing — one thing — in common. We want to make people better and keep them wealthy.”

The former owner of the Dallas Mavericks was clear that he was at the White House to talk about healthcare and not politics.

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

And yes, some liberals were not pleased that Cuban was there. Too bad. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It Matt Vespa
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists Derek Hunter
A Lesson in Economics for AOC Cal Thomas
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist Matt Vespa
The GOP’s Midterm Reversal of Fortune Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement