Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban isn't a fan of Trump. We know this—he campaigned for Kamala Harris. Still, he attended an event at the White House focused on lowering prescription drug costs. There’s the Trump Rx initiative, and Cuban has also ventured into this field with Cost Plus Drugs. Look, the election is over, and the two men have been friends for 20 years. A reporter asked about them being on different sides of the fence at the White House event yesterday, where Trump gave an incredible response.

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🚨 LMFAO!! Funniest president ever 😂



REPORTER: It's pretty remarkable seeing you and Mark Cuban up there, he endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2024



TRUMP: Well, he made a mistake!



CUBAN: 🤣🤣🤣



How the tables have turned! pic.twitter.com/qLwOXvkKJb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

REPORTER: It's pretty remarkable seeing you and Mark Cuban up there, he endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2024 TRUMP: Well, he made a mistake!

The president also shared the one thing the men do agree on (via NY Post):

Mark Cuban on https://t.co/NmF0njNWnZ: "As our volumes go up, our costs go down, which means we'll be ending up charging less to people over a period of time... This is a special partnership. 559 of those drugs are ours, so we're really excited to be part of this." pic.twitter.com/VSnxBYtEPd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2026

President Trump and Mark Cuban’s “love-hate” relationship was on full display at the White House Monday when the billionaire businessman joined the president in promoting cheaper prescription drugs available at Trump Rx. Trump was asked about working with Cuban to lower prescription drug costs despite his endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. […] The two men have been friends for over 20 years and Cuban, despite campaigning for Trump’s rival, said after the election it was important to work with the president, describing their relationship as one of “love-hate.” The two men’s friendly banter and bromance was on display Monday when they were on stage together. You’re “looking good,” Trump told him, adding the two have “one thing” in common. “We have the same thing — one thing — in common. We want to make people better and keep them wealthy.” The former owner of the Dallas Mavericks was clear that he was at the White House to talk about healthcare and not politics.

And yes, some liberals were not pleased that Cuban was there. Too bad.

“I’m not going to get into my politics” my brother in Christ you’re at the fascist occupied White House https://t.co/qnSfvUgZMT — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 18, 2026

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