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Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 01, 2026 1:00 PM
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

A Republican candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race has surged in the polls following a legendary campaign ad released Wednesday, now polling ahead of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. According to Kalshi, Pratt has a 20 percent chance of winning the mayoralty, trailing only Los Angeles City Councilwoman and democratic socialist Nithya Raman.

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On Wednesday, Pratt’s campaign released a hard-hitting ad, slamming both Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Raman over their handling of one of America’s most iconic cities. It was widely praised online, as Republicans continue their push to regain ground in the Golden State.

Raman was not pleased with it, blasting Pratt for filming outside her home.

"Filming outside my home, where I live with my young children, feels unnecessary and reckless,” she said.

"Nithya just validating the entire premise of our commercial," Pratt responded. "She doesn’t care if there’s homeless drug addicts in front of your home, in front of your kids school, but God help her if a man in a suit takes a picture on the public street for two minutes."

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The Democratic socialist, however, still holds a commanding lead over Pratt, polling at more than 60 percent. If Pratt is unable to close the gap, Americans may have the chance to see how much worse Los Angeles can get.

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