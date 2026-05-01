Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad

A Republican candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race has surged in the polls following a legendary campaign ad released Wednesday, now polling ahead of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. According to Kalshi, Pratt has a 20 percent chance of winning the mayoralty, trailing only Los Angeles City Councilwoman and democratic socialist Nithya Raman.

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BREAKING: Spencer Pratt surpasses LA Mayor Karen Bass in the odds to be the next Mayor of Los Angeles



He has a 20% chance of winning behind Nithya Raman pic.twitter.com/JD90VKdKpk — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) April 30, 2026

BREAKING: Reality TV star Spencer Pratt has officially OVERTAKEN Democrat Mayor Karen Bass in the odds to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.



Pratt now has a 21% chance — behind frontrunner Nithya Raman.



His recent surge came from a BLAZING campaign video posted to X… https://t.co/HoLt8Ivq2Q pic.twitter.com/CiJc0pOUPo — Overton (@overton_news) April 30, 2026

On Wednesday, Pratt’s campaign released a hard-hitting ad, slamming both Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Raman over their handling of one of America’s most iconic cities. It was widely praised online, as Republicans continue their push to regain ground in the Golden State.

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

Raman was not pleased with it, blasting Pratt for filming outside her home.

"Filming outside my home, where I live with my young children, feels unnecessary and reckless,” she said.

"Nithya just validating the entire premise of our commercial," Pratt responded. "She doesn’t care if there’s homeless drug addicts in front of your home, in front of your kids school, but God help her if a man in a suit takes a picture on the public street for two minutes."

Nithya just validating the entire premise of our commercial. She doesn’t care if there’s homeless drug addicts in front of your home, in front of your kids school, but God help her if a man in a suit takes a picture on the public street for two minutes. https://t.co/FnRPzJN8lP — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 1, 2026

The Democratic socialist, however, still holds a commanding lead over Pratt, polling at more than 60 percent. If Pratt is unable to close the gap, Americans may have the chance to see how much worse Los Angeles can get.

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