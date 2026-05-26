Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena

Over the weekend, socialist streamer and Democratic Party darling Hasan Piker was slapped with a subpoena over his support for the Communist Cuban regime. Piker, who likes to talk a big game, is sounding a little less confident in the wake of this information.

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Piker admits it's 'not great' for him to be subpoenaed.

A visibly shaken Hasan Piker says it is "not great for me" that the feds are probing his foreign ties pic.twitter.com/Sm9CKfCDIg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 24, 2026

"It's not great," Piker says. "I mean, it's bulls***, but still not great that, you know, they're after your boy. They're up my a**. And I'll obviously get into it right now, I'll tell you all about it, but let me blast off real quick."

"Free me. I can't believe I'm saying that. But I'm, you know, I'm about to be seemingly made an example of," Piker added.

Notice he started wearing a suit. Don’t be even slightly surprised if he announces a run for office alongside some kind of indictment against him. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 24, 2026

We noticed that, too.

The ones who scream the loudest for a violent revolution are the biggest pusses. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 25, 2026

They want others to make the sacrifices, or 'put their bodies on the line,' as Minnesota's Lt. Governor said.

Piker also wants to know how we benefit from subpoenaing him.

Hasan Piker is not taking the news well: "Is it beneficial to you if I go to f*cking jail?!?" pic.twitter.com/QIrQ5JIIRJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 25, 2026

"It's so strange because, like, this is not even beneficial for any of these people, right? It's not beneficial. And they don't get it. They don't understand it. Like, who is this for is the question. Is it for you? Is this helpful for you if I go to ... prison? No. It's not," Piker said.

America 15 minutes after Hasan is jailed: pic.twitter.com/nl9F7EiJK2 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 25, 2026

Pretty much.

He's also naming names, including saying Neville Roy Singham is the 'funding vehicle' behind those political operations.

SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Far-left streamer Hasan Piker names Neville Roy Singham as the 'funding vehicle' behind 'political operations' that operate under nonprofit labels.



The admission comes as Treasury Department investigates Piker and multiple congressional committees… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 26, 2026

Here's more:

Far-left political influencer Hasan Piker identified American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham as a major financier behind a network of pro-communist U.S. nonprofits engaged in "political advocacy" and "a lot of political movements," marking the first public acknowledgment from a figure inside the far-left network that organizations in the Singham network are operating with an explicitly political agenda. The comments are significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have long argued that nonprofits connected to Singham are functioning as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status. Critics argue such activity may violate nonprofit tax laws, which place strict limits on the amount of political activity charities can conduct. ... At about 37 minutes in a six-hour livestream on Monday, headlined, "FEDS ARE AFTER ME," punctuated with two cursing emojis, Piker stunned listeners knowledgeable about the intricacies of far-left networks by saying that he believes federal investigators are ultimately targeting Singham and the organizations he supports, including CodePink and the self-declared communist organizations ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation, for the "political" work they do. Together, these groups and others in the Singham network have organized, coordinated and staffed most of the divisive anti-U.S. street protests the nation has seen over the past decade. Party for Socialism and Liberation is called "PSL" by far-left activists.

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Breaking the funding behind these far-left groups is vital to ending their political influence. Piker's objection to the subpoena shows the Left's fundamental, and intentional, misapplication of law. Piker believes that you use the law to benefit yourself. That is, you use the law to prosecute your political opponents and protect your allies. He believes people have something to gain from this. In reality, laws are not supposed to be used for personal gain. They're supposed to be used for the betterment of society and to maintain the social order.

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