Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying
Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying
The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It
The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It
Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do It.
Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do...
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate
Why the Woman Initially Identified as the J6 Pipe Bomber Will Remain the Subject of Intrigue
Why the Woman Initially Identified as the J6 Pipe Bomber Will Remain the...
VIP
The Blow Up Over a New York Giants QB Introducing Trump Was Always a Manufactured Clown Show
The Blow Up Over a New York Giants QB Introducing Trump Was Always...
Former Trump Advisor Says He Wants Peace Talks With Iran to Fail
Former Trump Advisor Says He Wants Peace Talks With Iran to Fail
Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado
Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado
VIP
Crime Is Caused by Moral Bankruptcy, Not Poverty
Crime Is Caused by Moral Bankruptcy, Not Poverty
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence
'Watch Me:' Tom Steyer Vows to Arrest ICE Agents in California
'Watch Me:' Tom Steyer Vows to Arrest ICE Agents in California
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd
Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda
Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda
This Is What Spencer Pratt Plans to Do With LA's Homeless
This Is What Spencer Pratt Plans to Do With LA's Homeless
Tipsheet

Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 10:30 AM
Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Over the weekend, socialist streamer and Democratic Party darling Hasan Piker was slapped with a subpoena over his support for the Communist Cuban regime. Piker, who likes to talk a big game, is sounding a little less confident in the wake of this information.

Advertisement

Piker admits it's 'not great' for him to be subpoenaed.

"It's not great," Piker says. "I mean, it's bulls***, but still not great that, you know, they're after your boy. They're up my a**. And I'll obviously get into it right now, I'll tell you all about it, but let me blast off real quick."

"Free me. I can't believe I'm saying that. But I'm, you know, I'm about to be seemingly made an example of," Piker added.

We noticed that, too.

They want others to make the sacrifices, or 'put their bodies on the line,' as Minnesota's Lt. Governor said.

Piker also wants to know how we benefit from subpoenaing him.

"It's so strange because, like, this is not even beneficial for any of these people, right? It's not beneficial. And they don't get it. They don't understand it. Like, who is this for is the question. Is it for you? Is this helpful for you if I go to ... prison? No. It's not," Piker said.

Recommended

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Pretty much.

He's also naming names, including saying Neville Roy Singham is the 'funding vehicle' behind those political operations.

Here's more:

Far-left political influencer Hasan Piker identified American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham as a major financier behind a network of pro-communist U.S. nonprofits engaged in "political advocacy" and "a lot of political movements," marking the first public acknowledgment from a figure inside the far-left network that organizations in the Singham network are operating with an explicitly political agenda.

The comments are significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have long argued that nonprofits connected to Singham are functioning as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status. Critics argue such activity may violate nonprofit tax laws, which place strict limits on the amount of political activity charities can conduct.

...

At about 37 minutes in a six-hour livestream on Monday, headlined, "FEDS ARE AFTER ME," punctuated with two cursing emojis, Piker stunned listeners knowledgeable about the intricacies of far-left networks by saying that he believes federal investigators are ultimately targeting Singham and the organizations he supports, including CodePink and the self-declared communist organizations ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation, for the "political" work they do.

Together, these groups and others in the Singham network have organized, coordinated and staffed most of the divisive anti-U.S. street protests the nation has seen over the past decade. Party for Socialism and Liberation is called "PSL" by far-left activists.

Advertisement

Breaking the funding behind these far-left groups is vital to ending their political influence. Piker's objection to the subpoena shows the Left's fundamental, and intentional, misapplication of law. Piker believes that you use the law to benefit yourself. That is, you use the law to prosecute your political opponents and protect your allies. He believes people have something to gain from this. In reality, laws are not supposed to be used for personal gain. They're supposed to be used for the betterment of society and to maintain the social order.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd Amy Curtis
Well, Look Who Addressed That Unite the Kingdom Rally Last Week Matt Vespa
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate Matt Vespa
Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do It. Matt Vespa
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
Advertisement