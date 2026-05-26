The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It

Building on what Joe wrote over the weekend, who the hell was managing the Democratic National Committee’s social media account? They should be fired. The post on Memorial Day was disgusting, and it was widely criticized for its inappropriate content. It’s clear that kids are running these accounts, and they can’t resist making careless remarks on important days. Yet, that’s the spirit of the permanent revolution. That’s Gen Z leftism. That’s the immature underbelly of the American liberal.

Advertisement

The DNC posted the names of the thirteen service members who were killed during Operation Epic Fury, with the caption, “Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran.”

No, yesterday was not the day for that, and even Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who is also a veteran, took issue with this, calling it “distasteful.” The post was so bad that they deleted it:

@TheDemocrats deleted their insane Memorial Day post pic.twitter.com/D3BNNAXzMl — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 25, 2026

It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day.



I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC. https://t.co/Qv6SGR6YWn — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 25, 2026

.@TheDemocrats why’d you delete your post politicizing the deaths of fallen service members? https://t.co/yMMPDLFu20 pic.twitter.com/GDa9Q0STDz — Republicans (@Republicans) May 26, 2026

Using Memorial Day to politically exploit fallen service members is appalling and disgraceful.



One of the most disgusting posts I have ever seen. https://t.co/lCkIYgGyPc — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) May 25, 2026

Was this worse than when Kamala Harris said we should “enjoy the long weekend” during the Biden wilderness years?

Democrats don’t care about Memorial Day and they hate America. https://t.co/ix0P5lZgym pic.twitter.com/FRPPHGsyW0 — Jace Yarbrough (@JaceYarbrough) May 26, 2026

We really dodged a bullet.. pic.twitter.com/V2abehQvPJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.