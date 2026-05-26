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Tipsheet

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 26, 2026 7:00 AM
The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Building on what Joe wrote over the weekend, who the hell was managing the Democratic National Committee’s social media account? They should be fired. The post on Memorial Day was disgusting, and it was widely criticized for its inappropriate content. It’s clear that kids are running these accounts, and they can’t resist making careless remarks on important days. Yet, that’s the spirit of the permanent revolution. That’s Gen Z leftism. That’s the immature underbelly of the American liberal. 

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The DNC posted the names of the thirteen service members who were killed during Operation Epic Fury, with the caption, “Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran.”

No, yesterday was not the day for that, and even Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who is also a veteran, took issue with this, calling it “distasteful.” The post was so bad that they deleted it:

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP TAMMY DUCKWORTH OPERATION EPIC FURY

Was this worse than when Kamala Harris said we should “enjoy the long weekend” during the Biden wilderness years? 

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