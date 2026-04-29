The Secretary of War Says the Biggest Adversary to the US in the Iran War Are Congressional Democrats

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth opened his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday with a sharp assessment, arguing that two months into the Iran war, the biggest threat to the United States is not Iran or its allies, but “the reckless, feckless, and defeatist words of congressional Democrats.”

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He slammed what the Trump administration has begun to refer to as “panicans” for their lack of faith in the president, who he said has thus far been the only leader willing to directly confront the threat of Iran, despite it being a decades-long goal of nearly every previous administration of the last 50 years.

🚨 WOW! SecWar Pete Hegseth just UNLEASHED FURY to the Democrats’ FACES



“The biggest adversary we face at this point— ARE THE RECKLESS, FECKLESS, and DEFEATIST WORDS of Congressional DEMOCRATS, and some Republicans, 2 months into a conflict!”



He’s right! 🔥🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wEbWFFMm4r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

"President Trump, unlike other presidents, has had the courage to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, and he's ironclad in that. We have the best negotiator in the world driving that deal," Hegseth said. "The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point, are the reckless, feckless, and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans."

"Two months in, I remind you, two months in to a conflict, lest I remind you, and my generation understands, how long we were in Iraq, how long we were in Afghanistan, how long we were in Vietnam. Two months in, on an existential fight for the safety of the American people," he continued. "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb. We are proud of this undertaking. I am proud that President Trump had the courage to do it, and I look forward to sharing more about what our troops have accomplished. So I thank you again for the opportunity to address this committee."

This comes as the Iran war appears to be winding down, with the Trump administration waiting for the Iranian regime to get its head together and put forward a workable and serious deal.

Over the weekend, talks were canceled after the president accused Iran of stalling, saying that when they are ready to make a deal, they can call.

The U.S. has continued to blockade Iranian ports and vessels, which has halted the regime’s ability to export oil, the lifeblood of its economy. Iran is rapidly running out of storage capacity, raising the prospect that it may be forced to shut in oil wells, a move that could damage infrastructure and permanently reduce production output. The regime has reportedly taken drastic steps to avoid reaching that point. The blockade has had a severe economic impact, costing Iran more than $400 million a day.

Just yesterday, the president wrote on Truth Social that Iran is in a “state of collapse.”

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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TRUMP: Iran has Just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). pic.twitter.com/J39ERbBKFH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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