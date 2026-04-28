President Trump: Iran Is in a 'State of Collapse'

President Trump said that Iran is in a “state of collapse” on Tuesday as the regime runs out of storage for its oil and continues to lose more than $400 million a day under the U.S. blockade of its ports and vessels.

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"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

TRUMP: Iran has Just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). pic.twitter.com/J39ERbBKFH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 28, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: IRAN IS COLLAPSING, the regime has informed President Trump



Max Trump pressure IS WORKING!



“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership… pic.twitter.com/4V22MJ5yfb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 28, 2026

It is unclear to what extent the country is "collapsing," although it likely points to economic collapse, as Iran has been prevented from exporting its most crucial product, oil.

Over the past week, the country has struggled to find places to store its excess crude, reluctant to shut in oil wells for fear of causing damage and permanently reducing production capacity. The regime has gone to great lengths to avoid doing so, reactivating a 30-year-old retired supertanker capable of storing two million barrels of oil, rebuilding derelict storage tanks, and even sending oil to China by rail to buy time.

🚨🇮🇷 Iran is rebuilding derelict oil tanks and shipping crude by rail to China just to buy time...



The blockade math is starting to bite.



Iran exported 2.1 million barrels per day in early April.



After the U.S. blockade kicked in on April 13th, that crashed to 567,000… https://t.co/DStYNq7nxy pic.twitter.com/VjCdtICxbz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 28, 2026

It remains to be seen if negotiations will open.

This comes after previous negotiations were canceled over the weekend, as President Trump accused Iran of stalling despite the U.S. holding the upper hand.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Donald Trump says NO, his team is NOT wasting time meeting with unserious Iranians in Pakistan this weekend



RIGHT before Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were preparing to board the plane, 47 said — you’re staying here. IRAN CAN CALL US!



TRUMP TO FOX: “We have… pic.twitter.com/itUVk6TBtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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