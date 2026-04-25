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Tipsheet

Trump Cancels Peace Talks With Iranian Delegation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 25, 2026 12:15 PM
Trump Cancels Peace Talks With Iranian Delegation
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has unilaterally canceled peace talks with the Iranians set to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, according to Fox News.

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,’” Trump said in a statement to Fox News.

U.S. Envoy to the Middle East and Jared Kushner were set to leave for Pakistan to lead the American delegation for the second round of talks later today before the cancellation. Vice President JD Vance had previously led the delegation, but was not going to present for this trip.

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