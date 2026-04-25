Trump Cancels Peace Talks With Iranian Delegation

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has unilaterally canceled peace talks with the Iranians set to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, according to Fox News.

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🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just told me over the phone he has unilaterally cancelled Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Pakistan to meet with the Iranians.



"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour… — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) April 25, 2026

According to Fox News, U.S. President Donald J. Trump unilaterally cancelled White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, saying We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be… pic.twitter.com/IAAyuQTuhZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Donald Trump says NO, his team is NOT wasting time meeting with unserious Iranians in Pakistan this weekend



RIGHT before Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were preparing to board the plane, 47 said — you’re staying here. IRAN CAN CALL US!



TRUMP TO FOX: “We have… pic.twitter.com/itUVk6TBtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS OFF PAKISTAN TRIP, he’s DONE with the games



Trump just OFFICIALLY CANCELED Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s flight to Pakistan for talks with Iran — Fox



47 believes Iran won’t be productive. GOOD! NO GAMES!



"I've told my people a little… pic.twitter.com/kowsJXnsgD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

“I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,’” Trump said in a statement to Fox News.

U.S. Envoy to the Middle East and Jared Kushner were set to leave for Pakistan to lead the American delegation for the second round of talks later today before the cancellation. Vice President JD Vance had previously led the delegation, but was not going to present for this trip.

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