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Trump: We Can't Let Iran 'Blackmail or Extort the World'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Trump: We Can't Let Iran 'Blackmail or Extort the World'
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Trump said he will not allow Iran to “blackmail or extort the world” through the Strait of Hormuz, after negotiations over the weekend failed to produce any progress. In response, the United States has deployed its own blockade of the strait, increasing pressure on Iran to meet U.S. demands. He added that Iranian officials have signaled they want to try to work out another deal.

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The president also provided an update on the hundreds of oil tankers currently en route to the United States to purchase American oil.

"We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world because that's what they're doing. They're really blackmailing the world. We're not going to let that happen," the president told reporters at the White House, Monday. "And you know, the amazing thing is we don't. Can you believe this? We don't use this rate. We don't need this. We have our own oil and gas much more than we need. We have more oil and gas in Saudi Arabia. Think of this. We produce more than Saudi Arabia and Russia, substantially more. And by next year, we'll have double that amount. So we don't need it. But the world needs it."

"Many ships are heading to our country right now as we speak to load up with the best. Really, I guess you could say somebody said the best and sweetest," he added.

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"But they're coming to our country right now. There are many boats coming to our country now. It could very well be this is going to be settled before that. We've been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal. They would like to work a deal."

The president went on to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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