Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a Georgia Women Hit by a Car Driven by an Illegal?
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a...
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 17, 2026 12:30 PM
Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for what he described as an embarrassing showing at the Munich Security Conference, arguing that high-profile figures like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated they are out of their depth on foreign policy. In contrast, Jennings said Secretary of State Marco Rubio dominated the stage, delivering what some supporters have called one of the strongest political speeches of their lifetime.

"The Munich conference put on full blast the fact that we've only got one adult political party in the United States right now, and it's the Republican Party," Jennings said. "Marco Rubio gave the speech of a lifetime over there. He laid out a clear foreign policy vision that defends Western values and Western civilization, and the brightest Democrat over there, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, crapped the bed, okay."

She wants to be president. She wants to run, and she's one of the most popular Democrats, and gave one of the most embarrassing performances you could possibly do. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the governors that Bakari (Sellers) is touting, said she knows even less about foreign policy than AOC, and Gavin Newsom has repeatedly embarrassed himself every time he's gone to one of these international conferences, whether it was Davos a few weeks ago or Munich. He can't even rebuild a single house in the Palisades in Los Angeles in California. People are running out of there like crazy right now. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent progressive figures, gave an embarrassing answer when asked a basic question about whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan. Her answer was a word salad to rival that of former Vice President Kamala Harris: 

“Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th—I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very longstanding, um, policy.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struggled as well, at one point conceding that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez knows more about foreign policy than she does, a worrying remark considering AOC's lack of foreign policy prowess.

"The bottom line is this," Jennings added. "These international conferences have been a disaster for Dems, and they have showed Republicans, in the name of Marco Rubio, this time around, to be adults who have a clear-eyed view of what the United States has to do in the future."

Rubio, unlike the Democrats in attendance, gave the greatest speech of the conference and, to many, of their lifetimes. He ignited a call for Western Civilization's bold renewal and an ironclad U.S.-Europe alliance, where Europeans finally grow a backbone to project real strength globally, especially against our adversaries. Rubio exalted our shared Western cultural heritage, the bedrock of our civilization that leftists so often look down upon. He went on to torch overreliance on bodies like the UN, a remnant of post-Cold War fantasies fueling unchecked immigration and a borderless delusion. Instead, he roared for reindustrialization, bulletproof supply chains, iron borders, and a triumphant "new Western century."

