Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’

Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for what he described as an embarrassing showing at the Munich Security Conference, arguing that high-profile figures like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated they are out of their depth on foreign policy. In contrast, Jennings said Secretary of State Marco Rubio dominated the stage, delivering what some supporters have called one of the strongest political speeches of their lifetime.

🚨 BOOM! Scott Jennings just ABSOLUTELY ROASTED the Munich meltdown.



Marco Rubio delivered the SPEECH OF A LIFETIME while AOC completely CRAPPED THE BED on the world stage!



"Marco Rubio just gave the speech of a lifetime. Dems sent their 'brightest' in AOC and she CRAPPED THE…

"The Munich conference put on full blast the fact that we've only got one adult political party in the United States right now, and it's the Republican Party," Jennings said. "Marco Rubio gave the speech of a lifetime over there. He laid out a clear foreign policy vision that defends Western values and Western civilization, and the brightest Democrat over there, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, crapped the bed, okay."

She wants to be president. She wants to run, and she's one of the most popular Democrats, and gave one of the most embarrassing performances you could possibly do. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the governors that Bakari (Sellers) is touting, said she knows even less about foreign policy than AOC, and Gavin Newsom has repeatedly embarrassed himself every time he's gone to one of these international conferences, whether it was Davos a few weeks ago or Munich. He can't even rebuild a single house in the Palisades in Los Angeles in California. People are running out of there like crazy right now.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent progressive figures, gave an embarrassing answer when asked a basic question about whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan. Her answer was a word salad to rival that of former Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th—I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very longstanding, um, policy.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struggled as well, at one point conceding that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez knows more about foreign policy than she does, a worrying remark considering AOC's lack of foreign policy prowess.

During a "foreign policy" panel in Munich, Gretchen Whitmer said AOC knew more about foreign policy than her. She struggled to answer about Ukraine and even looked to a Trump ambassador for an answer.

This is the @gretchenwhitmer the Michigan media has insulated for 8 years.



This is the @gretchenwhitmer the Michigan media has insulated for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/AYwE31tmUL — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 14, 2026

"The bottom line is this," Jennings added. "These international conferences have been a disaster for Dems, and they have showed Republicans, in the name of Marco Rubio, this time around, to be adults who have a clear-eyed view of what the United States has to do in the future."

Rubio, unlike the Democrats in attendance, gave the greatest speech of the conference and, to many, of their lifetimes. He ignited a call for Western Civilization's bold renewal and an ironclad U.S.-Europe alliance, where Europeans finally grow a backbone to project real strength globally, especially against our adversaries. Rubio exalted our shared Western cultural heritage, the bedrock of our civilization that leftists so often look down upon. He went on to torch overreliance on bodies like the UN, a remnant of post-Cold War fantasies fueling unchecked immigration and a borderless delusion. Instead, he roared for reindustrialization, bulletproof supply chains, iron borders, and a triumphant "new Western century."

🚨 BOOM! MARCO RUBIO IN EUROPE: "We do not want our allies to be weak, because that makes us weaker…The alliance we want is one not paralyzed by fear of climate change, war, technology. Instead, we want an alliance that boldly races into the future!"

Mass migration is not some fringe concern of little consequence.



It was and continues to be a crisis that destabilizes societies across the West.

.@SecRubio in Munich: "We, in America, have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline."

🚨 MASSIVE STANDING OVATION for Sec. Marco Rubio in Germany!



He just told Europe straight up: we must return to our Christian roots and reject the flood of 3rd-world migration destroying our societies.



Best Secretary of State in history!

pic.twitter.com/zMTuW3HsWx — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

