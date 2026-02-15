This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run

When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked a question about foreign policy while attending a national security conference, she waffled.

If she runs for president in 2028, this clip will probably haunt her.

Advertisement

During a "foreign policy" panel in Munich, Gretchen Whitmer said AOC knew more about foreign policy than her. She struggled to answer about Ukraine and even looked to a Trump ambassador for an answer.



This is the @gretchenwhitmer the Michigan media has insulated for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/AYwE31tmUL — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 14, 2026

Whitmer was asked: “On Ukraine: What does victory look like?

She tried to divert the question to a Trump appointee, who asked to hear Whitmer’s answer.

“It is, I, the, two, the two that I am on the panel with are much more steeped in foreign policy, than is, than a governor is. But, you know, I do think that Ukraine’s independence, keeping their land mass, and having the support of all allies, I think, is the goal, from my vantage point. Go ahead, ambassador, do a better job."

Governor Whitmer thinks the presidency is in reach, but she can’t answer basic foreign policy questions at a foreign policy conference. Michigan is an embarrassment and now you know why. pic.twitter.com/hYVIpOQEH6 — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) February 14, 2026

The term-limited governor attended a foreign policy conference in Munich, but Whitmer struggled to answer basic questions. So why did Whitmer travel over 4,000 miles out-of-state if she couldn't answer basic questions?

In 2025, Whitmer spent her time in office traveling the globe on the taxpayer dime as she preps for a 2028 presidential run. She spent $1 million on international travel in 2025, traveling to Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. She's used to being protected by the Michigan media, but it looks like other media will press her on tough questions.

Why in the world are these Democrats going to a *security conference* in Munich if they don’t know anything about foreign policy?



They have cameras in Michigan. https://t.co/2HpNUbnXiC — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 14, 2026





As bad as Whitmer's answer was, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, also gave a terrible answer reminiscent of Former Vice President Kamala Harris.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany



"Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?"



AOC: "Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very… pic.twitter.com/VfT98vKhZY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

AOC might be even worse than Kamala Harris when it comes to the word salads.



Watch this and see if you can tell what she's trying to say. pic.twitter.com/bAle3tczzj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2026

Advertisement

However, AOC gathered her thoughts long enough and called for a "wealth tax."

“I don’t think that—I—I don’t think that anyone—and we don’t have to wait for any one president to impose a wealth tax. I think it needs to be done expeditiously,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

At the Munich Security Conference, Rep. @AOC calls for a "wealth tax": "Must be done expeditiously"



*And doesn't bat down talk of a presidential run pic.twitter.com/9bwM8wUHSn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2026





Watching AOC and Whitmer implode in Munich made it clear the modern American left has no intellectual underpinnings, in fact it even has no public intellectuals.



Today’s Column for @FoxNews Digital https://t.co/GAxR6R9tjg — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.