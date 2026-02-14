Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just proved that she isn’t a player in the contentious competition building ahead of the 2028 presidential election after her multiple gaffs during the Munich Security Conference.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany



"Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?"



AOC: "Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very… pic.twitter.com/VfT98vKhZY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

When asked about her thoughts on the United States committing troops in the defense of Taiwan at her townhall, she gave her audience 20 seconds of sputtering before finally answering pseudo-intellectually.

She had a few fumbles at her townhall while trying to sound smarter than she actually is. She spoke at length about hypocrisies, paradoxes, and rules-based-orders, seemingly without understanding what any of those things actually are.

AOC: “What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”



Huh? pic.twitter.com/yhua6LoUoN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 14, 2026

AOC might be even worse than Kamala Harris when it comes to the word salads.



Watch this and see if you can tell what she's trying to say. pic.twitter.com/bAle3tczzj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2026

AOC also spoke about imposing a wealth tax during her imagined presidency, suggesting that the country shouldn’t wait for her to take the office to begin increasing taxes.

At the Munich Security Conference, Rep. @AOC calls for a "wealth tax": "Must be done expeditiously"



*And doesn't bat down talk of a presidential run pic.twitter.com/9bwM8wUHSn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2026

“I don’t think that—I—I don’t think that anyone—and we don’t have to wait for any one president to impose a wealth tax. I think it needs to be done expeditiously,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

If this is what we can expect from her during a friendly questioning during a townhall, I can’t wait to see how terrible she is on the debate stage.

