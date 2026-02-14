Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top...
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare...
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
VIP
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York...
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Tipsheet

Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 14, 2026 11:15 AM
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just proved that she isn’t a player in the contentious competition building ahead of the 2028 presidential election after her multiple gaffs during the Munich Security Conference.

Advertisement

When asked about her thoughts on the United States committing troops in the defense of Taiwan at her townhall, she gave her audience 20 seconds of sputtering before finally answering pseudo-intellectually.

She had a few fumbles at her townhall while trying to sound smarter than she actually is. She spoke at length about hypocrisies, paradoxes, and rules-based-orders, seemingly without understanding what any of those things actually are.

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ TAIWAN

AOC also spoke about imposing a wealth tax during her imagined presidency, suggesting that the country shouldn’t wait for her to take the office to begin increasing taxes.

“I don’t think that—I—I don’t think that anyone—and we don’t have to wait for any one president to impose a wealth tax. I think it needs to be done expeditiously,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

If this is what we can expect from her during a friendly questioning during a townhall, I can’t wait to see how terrible she is on the debate stage.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco Matt Vespa
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters Jeff Charles
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS Matt Vespa
GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement