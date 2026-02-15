Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He...
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats?
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats?
The Company a President Keeps
The Company a President Keeps
VIP
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her Shroud of Turin Book
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her...
As Israel Goes, So Goes America
As Israel Goes, So Goes America
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's...
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
The Quiet Power Grab Undermining Healthcare and Accountability
The Quiet Power Grab Undermining Healthcare and Accountability
Abortion Lovers: Stop Making Women Your Pawns
Abortion Lovers: Stop Making Women Your Pawns
VIP
Will Trump Emissions Rule Change Make New Vehicles Affordable Again?
Will Trump Emissions Rule Change Make New Vehicles Affordable Again?
VIP
Happy Birthday to the Venerable 1911
Happy Birthday to the Venerable 1911
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 15, 2026 8:00 AM
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stunned the world in an amazing speech over the importance of the United States, Western Civilization, and the prevention of its decline while at the Munich Security Conference. The speech was met with mass support from conservatives online, as multiple clips with excerpts from it went viral on social media Saturday. For those concerned about whether or not Europe will prioritize their survival through the 21st century, it truly is a must-watch.

Advertisement

Rubio spoke at length about the necessity of being proud of the collective Western heritage, the mass migration crisis, and the Trump administration’s goal to defend “a great civilization that has every reason to be proud of its history.”

Recommended

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

MARCO RUBIO NATO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The international crowd gave Rubio a standing ovation for the speech, despite claims from the Left that the Trump administration had lost Europe’s respect for demanding that they take ownership in their own success.

Advertisement

Rubio has widely been considered the top choice to be Vice President should JD Vance win the 2028 Republican nomination.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said. Matt Vespa
'We Send Billions to Dead People': Kennedy Stuns in NewsNation Interview Scott McClallen
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda Chloe Trapanotto
The Company a President Keeps Chris Stigall

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Advertisement