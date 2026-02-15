Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stunned the world in an amazing speech over the importance of the United States, Western Civilization, and the prevention of its decline while at the Munich Security Conference. The speech was met with mass support from conservatives online, as multiple clips with excerpts from it went viral on social media Saturday. For those concerned about whether or not Europe will prioritize their survival through the 21st century, it truly is a must-watch.

Rubio spoke at length about the necessity of being proud of the collective Western heritage, the mass migration crisis, and the Trump administration’s goal to defend “a great civilization that has every reason to be proud of its history.”

We do not want allies shackled by guilt and shame.



Mass migration is not some fringe concern of little consequence.



Armies do not fight for abstractions. They fight for a people, a nation, and a way of life.



Marco Rubio's speech on Western civilization:



"We are prepared to do this alone, but it is our preference, and our hope, to do this together with you, our friends in Europe.



Rubio rejects the "end of history."



"The euphoria of the triumph in the Cold War led us to a dangerous delusion.



The international crowd gave Rubio a standing ovation for the speech, despite claims from the Left that the Trump administration had lost Europe’s respect for demanding that they take ownership in their own success.

🚨 MASSIVE STANDING OVATION for Sec. Marco Rubio in Germany!



He just told Europe straight up: we must return to our Christian roots and reject the flood of 3rd-world migration destroying our societies.



Best Secretary of State in history!

Rubio has widely been considered the top choice to be Vice President should JD Vance win the 2028 Republican nomination.

