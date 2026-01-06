Guess What We Just Learned About Mamdani's Anti-Homeownership 'Tenant Advisor'

We've told you quite a bit about Cea Weaver, the housing/tenant advisor to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Weaver has very strong opinions on homeownership, private property, and white people. You can read about her scary Marxist beliefs in-depth here, but the Cliff Notes version is this: homeownership is a tool of white supremacy, she wants to abolish private property, and she hates white people (Weaver apparently hasn't looked in a mirror recently).

Advertisement

When this writer saw Weaver's anti-property views, she asked one question on X: how big is the house Weaver owns? Now, less than 24 hours after posing that question to the universe, she has her answer.

Turns out Weaver's mom owns a $1.6 million home in Tennessee.

Mom of Zohran Mamdani aide who said owning a home fuels ‘white supremacy’ has $1.6M house in Tennessee https://t.co/ez5035kJrw pic.twitter.com/JlkatywZZK — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2026

Here's more:

The mother of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new renters’ rights honcho — who has come under fire for dubbing homeownership “a weapon of white supremacy” — is a professor at a prestigious college and has a $1.6 million home. Office of Tenant Protection Director Cea Weaver’s mom, Celia Applegate, teaches German studies at Vanderbilt University and owns a pricey classic Craftsman home just south of the main strip in Nashville, Tennessee. Appelgate bought the property with her partner, David Blackbourn, during July 2012 for $814,000 and real estate websites now list the pad’s value at more than $1.6 million, records show. The revelation comes after Weaver’s past slew of inflammatory social media posts came to light — including comments raging against what Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America ally dubbed a racist homeownership system in the country. “Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” Weaver, 37, spouted in 2019.

This is how it always goes. Mamdani's parents are wealthy and own numerous properties in Uganda. Bernie Sanders has three houses. Seattle's socialist mayor was living off her parents wealth until she was elected to destroy the city.

Just once, we'd like to see a socialist who actually lives in the squalid conditions most people in socialist nations are forced to put up with. Or, heck, we'd settle for just one of them living of the dumpy NYC Housing Authority slums they want to force all of us to dwell in. But they never do. They are always rich, usually white, and spoiled children who want to take our money.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.