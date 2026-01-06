A Deep Dive Into Mamdani's Housing Advisor Cea Weaver Shows Just How Dangerous She Is

Zohran Mamdani's housing advisor, Cea Weaver, is a communist. She's made it painfully clear that homeownership should be illegal, and that white families will be particularly punished for daring to shrug off the "warmth of collectivism." With Mamdani in Gracie Mansion, Weaver is making moves to seize property in New York

And if you think it'll stop there, you're mistaken. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are working to put like-minded commies in office across the country, including in the Senate. They must be stopped. Weaver knows her policies will go over like a lead balloon, which is why she couches her agenda in Orwellian language.

But X user Michelle Tandler did a deep dive into Weaver's now-deleted X account, and it reveals how dangerous Weaver is.

A few months ago, I dug into Cea Weaver's Twitter history because she was Mamdani's housing advisor.



I had a hunch she might get a position on his team.



Well, she did, and she deleted her X account, accordingly.



However, I took some screenshots. Let's dig in. pic.twitter.com/sYMz3wF97w — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

In the first screenshot, Weaver wrote, "There is no such thing as a 'good' gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren't."

For context, this woman was just selected by Mayor Mamdani to be the Director of the newly revitalized Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.



According to https://t.co/IuOEW36cYW - "The revitalized Office to Protect Tenants will serve as a central coordinating body to defend… pic.twitter.com/XjF7z3c3GM — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

As we told you, NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino says the DSA will use Mamdani's "good stewards" line from his inaugural address to spark a flood of complaints to the city, laying the groundwork for massive property seizures.

Here are Weaver's beliefs, spelled out simply:

Okay - so what are her beliefs?



1. "Public housing for everyone."



2. "Rent control and public housing for everyone"



3. "Massive government interventions to solve gentrification" pic.twitter.com/oWDhihIieA — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

We'll take a look at public housing and its quality, in a minute, too.

But to "solve" gentrification is another way of saying neighborhoods should remain segregated.

What else?



She believes:



"rent control is a perfect solution to everything"



and



rent control is "a more effective way to shrink the value of real estate than reducing rezoning applications" pic.twitter.com/ZNyCFWUXsd — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Did you catch that? Weaver wants to make everyone poorer by "shrinking the value of real estate."

Just in case you missed that -



Yes, she wants to SHRINK THE VALUE OF REAL ESTATE pic.twitter.com/vnUkokKH0r — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Where will they get their property tax levies and capital gains taxes from?

And Weaver, who is about as white as sour cream, also hates white people.

Next up - views on white people:



"this country built wealth for white people through genocide, slavery, stolen land & labor"



"white supremacy built the north and the south" pic.twitter.com/ZHqihzrHi8 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

And she believes private property is a "weapon of white supremacy too."

"Private property is a weapon of white supremacy"



"Gentrification is... part of a centuries long process of white supremacy" pic.twitter.com/7RyUJqBEmx — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

She also believes that society is inherently racist and based on "white rules."

"The 'rules' are designed for white people"



"new/white residents are gonna benefit as the whole city is planned around their interests." pic.twitter.com/UVQeWAKXFr — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Oh, and she wants to make the white middle class "impoverished."

"endorse a no more white men in office platform"



"improverish the *white* middle class



"homeownership is racist" pic.twitter.com/YkFeRIQpbH — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

She also is incredibly creepy, Tandler says.

Warning - this one is creepy:



"I wish I believed in god so I could believe that all men who take credit for women's work and all white men who take credit for the work of women of color would one day burn" pic.twitter.com/ZDrBtatQA9 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Weaver also doesn't want white people to have kids and to bar them from traveling.

Apparently, she even wants white people to stop reproducing, and be banned from planes...



"came across a mob of 11 year old white boy children... i dunno why we keep procreating."



"Delta shd kick all white people in Xmas outfits off planes" pic.twitter.com/ZcUNkAW8xC — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

She's a gem.

In addition to disliking (hating?) white people - she is a passionate Socialist...!



"we can and should raise expectations that we all live in green, beautiful, public housing"



"not convinced that stopping development... builds our movement or advances socialism like rent… pic.twitter.com/cAHsXvY6MG — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

And if you think she's an outlier, she isn't. Mamdani backs those same communist housing policies.

Cea Weaver and her boss, Mayor Mamdani, apparently see eye to eye on many things...



Apparently, they both want to "move away from a situation where most people access housing by purchasing it and towards a situation where the state guarantees high-quality housing to all." pic.twitter.com/FHHeCagqOq — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

She's made it very clear she hopes NYC will seize a lot of properties, too.

"We can say, hey, um — you know — you are not maintaining this building, and we are the City of New York.



We have an interest in making sure that housing is well maintained, and — and we’re gonna take this building away from you.”



- Cea Weaver pic.twitter.com/NdKObOV4bV — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 6, 2026

Her one goal is to "grow our power."

"Will it grow our power?"



The mask is off on this one... pic.twitter.com/7RipQNTitd — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 6, 2026

Weaver was so bad that New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger said the government would not confirm Weaver's appointment to the City Planning Commmission.

4 years ago, her name was submitted for City Council confirmation to the City Planning Commission. Enough of us made clear we would not confirm her nomination and forced its withdrawal.

Guess it's easier to name a communist to a position that doesn't require confirmation. https://t.co/iaqDceAQCY — Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) January 5, 2026

"Guess it's easier to name a communist to a position that doesn't require confirmation," Yeger wrote.

Weaver is mum on the fact her boss owns three large properties in Uganda.

Zohran Mamdani is a powerful scam artist who’s convenient radicalism will cost him little personally.

While he and his administration call for abolition of private property, he is quietly holding 3 sizable foreign properties in his home country of Uganda.

Why is this acceptable? https://t.co/bOR7jnUnrB pic.twitter.com/ZN6a3lyA9T — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) January 6, 2026

We guess that's (D)ifferent.

By the way, that "beautiful" public housing? This is what it looks like:

For context: The apartments he's inspecting in New York City are rent controlled by the state. Literally the opposite of capitalism. It's a socialist slum. https://t.co/gWEFEIQ5Md — Marshal Bohemond ⚔️⛨ (@HMBohemond) January 5, 2026

Paladino also pointed out that the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) runs the "worst slums" in the city.

Notice how they never talk about NYCHA being poorly maintained. The worst slums in the city are run by the government. But you never hear them talk about that.



Because they don't actually care about improving anything at all, they're interested in developing a pretense for… https://t.co/540o9yw3Lo — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 6, 2026

"Because they don't actually care about improving anything at all, they're interested in developing a pretense for seizing private property. That's all ANY of this is about," Paladino wrote.

"Instead they're simply constructing a rationale to go after private property for no other reason than the fact that they don't think private property should exist. That's it, that's all.And once they've seized the private property and 'socialized' it? Well, then it can rot too, just like NYCHA," Paladino continued. "Because the point was always the seizure, not improving conditions for anyone. And magically, the outrage over poor living conditions for these properties will vanish too."

And that much is clear.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

