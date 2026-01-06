VIP
Not Even the Media Could Save Tim Walz
Trump Just Gave Republicans a Dire Warning About the Midterms
Rand Paul Said This Republican Was Behind the Operation to Topple Venezuelan President
This State Might Be the Next to Face Scrutiny Over Fraud
The Left Commemorates Another Jan. 6, and It's Still Ridiculous
VIP
In Mamdani's New York, the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Looks at Lot Like Anti-White...
North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is...
Despite Claims He Was 'Briefed' on Maduro Operation, Mamdani Doesn't Have Federal Security...
After Discriminating Against a Musician, Will the Knoxville Symphony Face the Music for...
Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What...
Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable'
Stephen Miller Clashes with Jake Tapper Over U.S. Role in Venezuela After Maduro's...
California GOP Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dies Suddenly at 65
Scott Jennings Slams Poll Showing 42% Oppose Maduro's Capture: It’s Just 'Reflexive Opposi...
Tipsheet

A Deep Dive Into Mamdani's Housing Advisor Cea Weaver Shows Just How Dangerous She Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 06, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Zohran Mamdani's housing advisor, Cea Weaver, is a communist. She's made it painfully clear that homeownership should be illegal, and that white families will be particularly punished for daring to shrug off the "warmth of collectivism." With Mamdani in Gracie Mansion, Weaver is making moves to seize property in New York

Advertisement

And if you think it'll stop there, you're mistaken. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are working to put like-minded commies in office across the country, including in the Senate. They must be stopped. Weaver knows her policies will go over like a lead balloon, which is why she couches her agenda in Orwellian language.

But X user Michelle Tandler did a deep dive into Weaver's now-deleted X account, and it reveals how dangerous Weaver is.

In the first screenshot, Weaver wrote, "There is no such thing as a 'good' gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren't."

As we told you, NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino says the DSA will use Mamdani's "good stewards" line from his inaugural address to spark a flood of complaints to the city, laying the groundwork for massive property seizures.

Recommended

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM SOCIALISM WOKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Here are Weaver's beliefs, spelled out simply:

We'll take a look at public housing and its quality, in a minute, too.

But to "solve" gentrification is another way of saying neighborhoods should remain segregated.

Did you catch that? Weaver wants to make everyone poorer by "shrinking the value of real estate."

Where will they get their property tax levies and capital gains taxes from?

And Weaver, who is about as white as sour cream, also hates white people.

And she believes private property is a "weapon of white supremacy too."

Advertisement

She also believes that society is inherently racist and based on "white rules."

Oh, and she wants to make the white middle class "impoverished."

She also is incredibly creepy, Tandler says.

Weaver also doesn't want white people to have kids and to bar them from traveling.

She's a gem.

Advertisement

And if you think she's an outlier, she isn't. Mamdani backs those same communist housing policies.

She's made it very clear she hopes NYC will seize a lot of properties, too.

Her one goal is to "grow our power."

Weaver was so bad that New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger said the government would not confirm Weaver's appointment to the City Planning Commmission.

Advertisement

"Guess it's easier to name a communist to a position that doesn't require confirmation," Yeger wrote.

Weaver is mum on the fact her boss owns three large properties in Uganda.

We guess that's (D)ifferent.

By the way, that "beautiful" public housing? This is what it looks like:

Paladino also pointed out that the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) runs the "worst slums" in the city.

"Because they don't actually care about improving anything at all, they're interested in developing a pretense for seizing private property. That's all ANY of this is about," Paladino wrote.

Advertisement

"Instead they're simply constructing a rationale to go after private property for no other reason than the fact that they don't think private property should exist. That's it, that's all.And once they've seized the private property and 'socialized' it? Well, then it can rot too, just like NYCHA," Paladino continued. "Because the point was always the seizure, not improving conditions for anyone. And magically, the outrage over poor living conditions for these properties will vanish too."

And that much is clear.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable' Amy Curtis
Trump Just Gave Republicans a Dire Warning About the Midterms Jeff Charles
This State Might Be the Next to Face Scrutiny Over Fraud Jeff Charles
The Story About JD Vance's Vandalized Home Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is Dead Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Advertisement