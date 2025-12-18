Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged Global Suffering

Protesters stormed a wine bar where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was enjoying a quiet evening, confronting him about President Trump’s economic policies and accusing him of contributing to global suffering.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was confronted last night while dining at a DC wine bar, just hours before President Trump’s address.



Video shows a protester confronting Bessent over U.S. economic policy and global suffering.



After the encounter, Bessent complained… pic.twitter.com/Nt3j9Fsdcb — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 18, 2025

"We have a special guest here, and we want to make a toast, to the Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent. So let's give it up, for the man who eating in peace as people starve across the world, based on his sanctions, which are economic warfare."

Several diners and Bessent himself began to boo the protesters, as one protester is heard yelling, "Of course you're going to boo this, it's the truth."

"He oversees the death of 600,00 people due to sanctions annually," the protester's leader continued. "Trump today said..."

Bessent cut her off, holding up his wine glass, shouting, "You are ignorant, and you have no idea how ignorant you are."

"Ignorant?" the woman said. "You are responsible for 600,000 people annually because of sanctions. How many people are going to die, because the blood is on your hands?"

Apparently, the protesters are as stupid as they are eloquent.

Bessent was later seen complaining to the restaurant staff, who did nothing to remove the protesters from the private establishment. The demonstrators were not only interrupting Bessent’s meal but also interrupting the dining experience of everyone else in the restaurant. The Treasury Secretary ended up storming out of the restaurant.

The protesters were from the organization Code Pink, an American feminist anti-war organization known for their theatrical protests. Earlier this month, the group was cozying up to 'Republican' Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has recently embarked on an anti-Trump tour, bashing all of his policies, and claiming that he doesn't support America First.

We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her. pic.twitter.com/KW87d4vPBK — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!