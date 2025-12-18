Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged Global Suffering

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Protesters stormed a wine bar where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was enjoying a quiet evening, confronting him about President Trump’s economic policies and accusing him of contributing to global suffering.

"We have a special guest here, and we want to make a toast, to the Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent. So let's give it up, for the man who eating in peace as people starve across the world, based on his sanctions, which are economic warfare."

Several diners and Bessent himself began to boo the protesters, as one protester is heard yelling, "Of course you're going to boo this, it's the truth."

"He oversees the death of 600,00 people due to sanctions annually," the protester's leader continued. "Trump today said..."

Bessent cut her off, holding up his wine glass, shouting, "You are ignorant, and you have no idea how ignorant you are."

"Ignorant?" the woman said. "You are responsible for 600,000 people annually because of sanctions. How many people are going to die, because the blood is on your hands?"

Apparently, the protesters are as stupid as they are eloquent.

Bessent was later seen complaining to the restaurant staff, who did nothing to remove the protesters from the private establishment. The demonstrators were not only interrupting Bessent’s meal but also interrupting the dining experience of everyone else in the restaurant. The Treasury Secretary ended up storming out of the restaurant.

The protesters were from the organization Code Pink, an American feminist anti-war organization known for their theatrical protests. Earlier this month, the group was cozying up to 'Republican' Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has recently embarked on an anti-Trump tour, bashing all of his policies, and claiming that he doesn't support America First.

