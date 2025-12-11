This Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo Is Just the Cherry on Top on Her Self-Made Disaster Sundae

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was a MAGA stalwart. Now, she’s descending into the mouth of madness as we await her departure from public life. Her last day will be in the first week of January 2026, days after her congressional pension vests. Whether she’s angling to be the next co-host of The View or not, Greene's career started as a bomb thrower.

Yet, like all bomb makers, they always get maimed in the end. She did so by making enemies on both sides of the river; Democrats aren’t going to embrace her. With her alleged political plans ruined, reportedly by the Trump team—they told her she could win Georgia’s Senate seat—she’s gone on the war path. Trump hilariously said that MTG stopped being loyal as soon as he stopped taking her call, which could be three times a day. She’s become a hurricane, and taking photos with Code Pink is just the cherry on top. No, it’s not the first time, but Jesus, Lady:

Majorie Temu Greene now embracing Code Pink. Are you getting this yet? https://t.co/5AL3FlGN7Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 11, 2025

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene holds meeting with CCP-funded Code Pink.



You literally cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/f4OA9XjFpP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 11, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes selfie with Code Pink activist in her office. pic.twitter.com/Cxnj6M6zGb — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) December 11, 2025

Can she leave today?

