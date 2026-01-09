Woman Shot by ICE Agent Identified As Member of Radical 'ICE Watch' Group Targeting Federal Officers

Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday, was reportedly part of a left-wing group called "ICE Watch," which trained members to “document and resist” the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

The mother of two discovered the group through her child's charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and has a stated goal of “involving kids in political and social activism.” According to a former teacher, a lot of the parents are "activists" in their school's "tight-knit community."

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, who has a child attending the charter school, said. “I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times, but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right.”

“[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training,” Leesa added. “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent."

“ICE Watch” reportedly began as a loose coalition of anti-ICE activists, but quickly grew more radical and organized as it aligned with groups such as the Twin Cities Ungovernables, a radical activist organization focused on militant resistance to federal and state authority, particularly regarding immigration and law enforcement.

A recent post on social media by "ICE Watch" called on members to barricade the streets and bring objects that could be set on fire, a blatant call for forceful and aggressive resistance to ICE enforcement.

In response to the revelation, the Trump administration announced it will investigate the group, as assaults against ICE agents have surged by 3,200 percent over the past year.

Good was shot several times on Wednesday after she was seen blocking ICE vehicles on a public road. When an officer ordered her to exit her vehicle, she tried to speed away, striking an ICE officer. The officer, who had drawn his weapon, fired as the vehicle accelerated toward him. Good was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

