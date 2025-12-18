Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule on Lawmakers Visiting ICE Facilities
House Votes Down Measure That Would Have Stopped Trump's Military Actions Against Venezuel...
Tim Walz Continues His Ignorant Crusade Against the Second Amendment
Defending Education Blows the Whistle on the NEA’s ‘LGBTQ+ Justice’ Indoctrination
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than...
Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Some...
Democrats Find Republican Opposition to Harming Kids 'Creepy'
Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace
Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments
It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters
Trump’s Numbers Tell the Truth—The Media Still Won’t
HHS Launches a Historic Federal Crackdown on 'Transgender' Surgeries for Kids
Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News
Tipsheet

Indicted Minnesota Fraudsters Are Still Cashing in on Taxpayer Funds

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

An indicted Minnesota fraudster, who defrauded the state out of millions in the nation’s largest COVID-era scam, is somehow continuing to bill the state for millions in fake services, according to Minnesota lawmaker Kristin Robbins, a Republican who chairs the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee.

Advertisement

Gandi Yusuf Mohamed, who later changed his name to Gandi Abdi Kediye, “In February 2024...was indicted and charged for $1.1 million in money laundering in Feeding Our Future,” Robbins said during a hearing. “This person was paid an additional $49 million for other state programs between 2019 and 2024. This person will have their trial in 2026.”

To make matters worse, Mohamed had made the maximum allowed campaign contribution of $2,500 to the state's Democratic attorney general, Keith Ellison. The fraudster's brother was also convicted as part of the $1 billion Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. 

The revelation has done nothing but add further questions to the lack of accountability afforded by Tim Walz and his government of Minnesota's generous social welfare programs. And state officials are continuing to admit that they simply don't care about the fraud.

“Medicaid is a trust-based system; we don’t have the technology or staff to look over everyone’s shoulder," Minnesota’s Department of Human Services Inspector General James Clark told the committee. 

Over the last 10 years, the number of people providing “adult day care” has increased by 43 percent, whereas the number of people requiring adult day care has only increased by seven percent. And yet Shireen Gandhi, the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ temporary commissioner, just recently said that "effective February 1, we will enact a two-year pause on adult day care licenses."

Recommended

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MEDICAID MINNESOTA

In other words, Minnesota is failing at its most basic duties, and state taxpayers are paying the price. 

This is yet another reason why Medicaid, and health insurance more broadly, should be privatized. Would a for-profit business tolerate such egregious errors? Would they accept this level of waste, fraud, and abuse? Of course not. Prices would drop if the government weren’t subsidizing the entire industry, and private insurers would have strong incentives to prevent fraud. Democrats, on the other hand, lack those incentives. They focus on spending more money with good intentions, letting the consequences fall where they may.

Once upon a time, even Democrats cared about basic oversight. It appears as though that is no longer the case.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead Amy Curtis
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace Amy Curtis
Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Advertisement