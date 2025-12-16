President Trump Orders a Full Oil Blockade on Venezuela

President Trump, on Tuesday, announced a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers going to and from Venezuela, as tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us. The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping. For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION."

Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela. The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration, are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace. America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists, or other Countries, to rob, threaten, or harm our Nation and, likewise, will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has ordered a full blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to or from Venezuela pic.twitter.com/mswSTtNUX9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2025

This comes as the Trump administration has carried out a multitude of strikes on narco terrorist vessels coming out of Latin America. The U.S. military has conducted roughly 25 strikes, resulting in the death of over 95 people, as it has begun a legitimate and this time effective war on drugs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

