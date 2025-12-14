Pastor Urges Christians and Jews to Unite Against Rising Antisemitism

Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, has urged Christians and Jews to unite in response to the rise of antisemitism in the United States. While this surge initially gained momentum on the political left in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, several figures on the right, among them Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens, have since echoed similar rhetoric.

Advertisement

Fuentes, a longtime antisemite, has been emboldened over the past year, in part by greater attention from others in conservative media. Carlson gave him a platform without challenging his extremist views, including his disturbing comments about women and reported admiration for Joseph Stalin. Owens, meanwhile, has alleged, without evidence, that President Trump, Erika Kirk, or officials from Turning Point USA, along with Israel, conspired to assassinate TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Writing in the Jewish News Syndicate, he began by recalling the time when his daughter Sandra warned the House Judiciary Committee nearly a decade ago, “The lessons learned in classrooms today become the policies in the public square tomorrow.”

“Since then, the normalization of Jew-hatred in academia that she described has become an all-out war in the public square today,” Hagee continued. “Is it OK to platform bigots unchallenged? Does one apply a realpolitik or a strictly utilitarian approach to the dramatic and vital world of politics?”

“Not if you call yourself a Christian,” he asserted. “It’s just that simple.”

“We have long said in the United States that we stand with God and country, but unfortunately, there are many loud voices right now ignoring the former and betraying the latter.” he continued. “In America, Bible-believing Christians must not allow themselves to be deceived into thinking that being a conservative or a Republican or a supporter of the MAGA movement is on the same plane as their faith. It is not. Nothing in this world, or the next, trumps the word of God.”

Today, Adolf Hitler’s modern philosophical offspring are following a familiar playbook. They hurl against the Jewish people no less than the charge of killing Christ, sinfully ignoring Jesus himself who said: “No man takes my life from me; I lay it down willingly” (John 10:18). As such, anyone who tries to blame any people group for the death of Christ is merely telling the world that they themselves are not a Christian — for they do not believe in his sacrificial and substitutionary death.

“Likewise, modern bowtie-wearing bigots preach variations of replacement theology, effectively claiming that God has turned his back on the Jews,” he stated. “This backwards ideology — that the Jews have been replaced in the eyes of God — is as false as it is soaked in blood. God is not a promise breaker. Our faith, our world — in fact, our very existence — relies, above all else, upon the steadfastness of God’s word. As such, if you do not believe that the Jewish people have a unique relationship with God, as is written in the word, then you are not a Christian.”

“I have many friends who are not Christian, but none bastardize my faith under any circumstances — let alone in pursuit of online exposure, clicks and cash. To quote slain Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, blaming the Jews for everything… is demonic, and it is from the pit of hell and it should not be tolerated.’ Such people are wicked. Far-right political commentators and podcasters Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and their ilk will be called to account for every mind they poison.”

Advertisement

“For those who follow the Bible, we have faith and know that the exceptionalism of any country, including America (and therefore, the inevitable demise of any country), is rooted in the blessing and cursing set forth in Genesis 12:3. This is not a platitude. It is promise seen throughout the Word of God from beginning to end. The Bible promises it, and history has proven it,” he said, in reference to God’s promise to the Biblical patriarch Abraham, the progenitor of the Jewish and Christian faiths, stating, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

“As I have said for decades, ‘if a line must be drawn, let it be drawn around Christians and Jews together. We are spiritual brethren.’ The line has been drawn. Now is the time for choosing,” he said, concluding:

Every person who claims to share the Christian faith should know, you will be reminded by our Father in Heaven, that what you did for the least of His Brethren, the sons of Israel, the Jewish people, you did for me (Matthew 25:40). And lest anyone forget, there is no expiration date on God’s unambiguous warning, “Dare not touch my anointed ones, and do my prophets no harm.” (Psalms 105:15) The inconvenient truth is that the Jewish people did not choose this greatness; God chose it for them. So don’t take it out on them; take it up with God. In the meantime, they will forever remain chosen and cherished, and millions of Bible-believing Christians in America will continue to stand alongside them.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!