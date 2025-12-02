What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Children's Book Publisher Furious that Franklin the Turtle is Fighting Narco Terrorism

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 02, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The publisher of the iconic children's book series "Franklin the Turtle" issued a statement on social media Monday, condemning the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth's use for using their character in a meme, promoting the lethal strikes on narco terrorist vessels in recent months.

On Sunday, Hegseth posted to X, "For your Christmas wish list…" and included a fictitious cover for a Franklin the Turtle book, with the title: Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists. The cover featured an image of Franklin the Turtle holding a rocket-propelled grenade and firing it at drug traffickers from a helicopter.

The publisher, Kids Can Press, was outraged, writing:

Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, when asked for a statement, told Fox News Digital, "We doubt Franklin the Turtle wants to be inclusive of drug cartels … or laud the kindness and empathy of narco-terrorists."

CARTELS MILITARY TERRORISM

The Trump administration began targeting narco terrorist vessels in military strikes in early September, as Trump informed Congress that the U.S. is engaged in “non-international armed conflict” against drug cartels, which he had designated as foreign terrorist organizations. 

As of Tuesday, the United States has carried out a total of 21 strikes, targeting 22 vessels, and resulting in the death of 82 cartel members.

