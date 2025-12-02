New Indiana Congressional Map is Approved in the House, Advances to the Senate

Indiana’s redistricting push took a major step forward on Tuesday, as lawmakers advanced a new congressional map out of committee and onto the House floor, where Republican legislators quickly approved it.

#BREAKING: Indiana House approves new map, giving Republicans more seats in Congress. pic.twitter.com/lkfSPcD43E — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 2, 2025

The new map must still be approved by the state Senate and then signed by Republican Governor Mike Braun. However, its approval in the Senate is looking grim, as Republican leadership has signaled they do not yet have the votes required to pass the measure.

Some Republican state senators have argued that they are reluctant to upend maps they previously praised as stable and fair when adopted after the 2020 census. They also see little guarantee that redrawing congressional districts will actually net more winnable seats than simply contesting existing districts.

The new Indiana redistricting map has passed it's first hurdle, moving out of committee.



The house should not be an issue with this passing, the big hurdle is with the Senate where it still looks like it is going to have some trouble finding the votes to pass.



Keep watching! https://t.co/dCK5yZaH9T — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) December 2, 2025

President Trump has aggressively pushed for Indiana Republicans to redraw congressional maps this year, in order to flip the state's two Democratic-held House seats. Democrats currently hold only two out of nine seats in the state, but the redrawn districts could result in Republicans holding all nine congressional seats.

The state Senate is expected to vote on the new map early next week.

