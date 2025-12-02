What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
New Indiana Congressional Map is Approved in the House, Advances to the Senate

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 02, 2025 6:15 PM
Pool via AP

Indiana’s redistricting push took a major step forward on Tuesday, as lawmakers advanced a new congressional map out of committee and onto the House floor, where Republican legislators quickly approved it.

The new map must still be approved by the state Senate and then signed by Republican Governor Mike Braun. However, its approval in the Senate is looking grim, as Republican leadership has signaled they do not yet have the votes required to pass the measure.

Some Republican state senators have argued that they are reluctant to upend maps they previously praised as stable and fair when adopted after the 2020 census. They also see little guarantee that redrawing congressional districts will actually net more winnable seats than simply contesting existing districts.

President Trump has aggressively pushed for Indiana Republicans to redraw congressional maps this year, in order to flip the state's two Democratic-held House seats. Democrats currently hold only two out of nine seats in the state, but the redrawn districts could result in Republicans holding all nine congressional seats.

The state Senate is expected to vote on the new map early next week.

