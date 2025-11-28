Boston Mayor Says She Isn’t 'Interested in a Bromance With the Federal Regime'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she isn’t “interested in a bromance with the federal regime” days after New York City mayoral elect Zohran Mamdani met with President Trump in Washington, D.C.

“From my point of view, flattery is not the way,” Wu said. “Boston residents want us to stand strong on our values and to get things done and to keep moving forward, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

“If it came with a promise to stop snatching residents illegally off the streets, stop prosecuting his political enemies, stop cutting life saving research and funding?” she said, according to the Boston Globe. “Sure, I would be open to a conversation at that point.”

“Every community has their unique and individual contexts, and every city leader, every university, every law firm, has to make their own decisions about how they handle this moment,” Wu said. “On my part, I am fighting as hard as I possibly can to stop the actions of a federal government that seems intent on attacking its own people.”

A Mamdani spokeswoman pressed on Wu’s remarks, pointed back to Mamdani’s earlier take on the meeting, that he still sees Trump as a threat to democracy, but as the incoming mayor, he’s obligated to work with “everyone and anyone” if it means improving people’s lives.

Mayor Wu, a progressive, has increasingly garnered more national attention, the only way Democrats know how, by opposing President Trump. She accused the GOP of being a party that "doesn’t follow the law" in an August press conference.

"At a time when this federal administration is already causing so much fear and harm in our communities, these threats are serious and consequential," she said. "Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law… You are wrong on the law, and you are wrong on safety."

Mamdani has said, for his part, that despite the seemingly friendly meaning, he continues to believe that the president is a fascist: "Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe."

