Byron Donalds Crashes Kamala Harris Event With Mobile Trolling

Byron Donalds, the Florida congressman now a Republican candidate for governor, staged a trolling stunt at a Miami stop on Kamala Harris’s book tour Thursday. His campaign sent out a truck displaying a video message, “Kamala Harris and radical Florida Democrats are for they/them. Byron Donalds is for you.”

The truck also took a swing at two Democratic gubernatorial candidates, featuring a graphic that included rainbow pride flags and images of Harris, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, a Republican who served in Congress but is now running for governor as a Democrat.

🛻🛻SEE YOU SOON, MIAMI.



Our truck will be circulating Kamala Harris' book tour event tonight in Miami to tell the TRUTH about Kamala Harris and Florida Democrats. pic.twitter.com/yGDe8u1rIu — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) November 20, 2025

Kamala Harris famously advocated for taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for prison inmates.



We’re playing it and WOKE Florida Democrat nonsense on repeat outside of her event in Miami.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/huaxEpEC8S — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) November 20, 2025

Kamala Harris, since losing decisively in the 2024 presidential race, has been touring the country, discussing her newly released book, titled "107 Days," detailing the shortest presidential campaign in U.S. history.

The video on the truck features comments from a 2019 interview with the former vice president, where she discussed her support for taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for convicted criminals. She even touted her record as Attorney General of California, where she "made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need."

Ryan Smith, Donalds' chief strategist, said in a statement:

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies devastated families with crushing inflation, open borders, and a radical agenda that weakened our country. Now, Jerry Demings and David Jolly are fighting to bear the torch for the Democrats and their radical policies in Florida. Kamala Harris and Florida Democrats are for they/them. Byron Donalds is for you! As Governor, Byron Donalds will fight for common-sense policies to make life more affordable for every Floridian.

