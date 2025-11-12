Guess How Many CA Drivers Licenses Were Illegally Issued to Foreigners?

It was 17,000. No, that's not a joke.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to foreign drivers. The discovery was made due to an ongoing audit by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and those licenses are being revoked.

Advertisement

BREAKING: California admits they illegally issued 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses to “dangerous foreign drivers.”



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he’s revoking all of them.



Democrats gave CDLs to foreigners who don’t speak English or understand our… pic.twitter.com/wpZhCIYmKx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

“After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.”

Notices were issued to the holders of those licenses, stating that they no longer meet federal requirements and will expire in 60 days.

Furthermore, the FMCSA has directed the California DMV to submit a complete audit of all non-domiciled CDLs, so the agency can verify that every single one of those licenses has been revoked and that the DMV's systemic failures that enabled such gross incompetence.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.