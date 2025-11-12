And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded
Trump Did Not Just Say *That* to the Syrian President
Kash Patel Just Made an Announcement That Will Make the Drug Cartels Nervous
Report: Tammy Duckworth Staffer Allegedly Posed As Lawyer to Help Free Illegal Immigrant...
VIP
Kansas Arrest Should Raise Red Flags for Election Security Everywhere
VIP
The Growing Isolation of John Fetterman Reveals the Democrats’ War on Moderates
Newsom's Former Chief of Staff Arrested by the FBI
Newsom Silent on UC Berkeley TPUSA Riot While He Attends UN Climate Summit...
Guess How Many CA Drivers Licenses Were Illegally Issued to Foreigners?
President Trump Formally Requests a Pardon for Netanyahu in Letter to Israeli President
Winning America’s Future Through Energy and Innovation
Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Stealing Texas Child's Identity
Larry Kudlow Says Trump Derangement Syndrome, Not Health Care, Fuels Federal Shutdown
MS-13 Killers Face Life in Prison After Guilty Verdicts in 6 Murders
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Orders Trump to Release Hundreds of Arrested Illegal immigrants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 12, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US District Judge Jeffrey Cummings on Wednesday morning ordered the release of more than 600 illegal immigrants who were arrested as part of the Trump administration's Operation Midway Blitz. 

Advertisement

The case was brought by attorneys from the National Immigration Justice Center and the ACLU, who allege that more than 3,000 people were arrested as part of the operation. 

The 615 illegal immigrants affected by the order are set to be granted bond by November 21. 

According to Axios

By Friday, DHS must hand over documents showing the status and flight risk of 615 people the plaintiffs suspect ICE arrested in the state without a warrant between June and early October.

By Nov. 19, DHS must provide an up-to-date list of people both Border Patrol and ICE have arrested in Chicago.

By Nov. 21, DHS must release on bond into a monitoring program at least 313 people whom the plaintiffs say were arrested in violation of the agreement and the government deems low risk for flight. They'll remain free on bond until the merits of their cases can be assessed.

Recommended

And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Mark Fleming, one of the attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the people who are set to be released “are probably all over the country” and need to be located.

“All of this, all of the tactics of (senior Border Patrol official Gregory) Bovino, all of the tactics of (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have been unlawful in the vast, vast majority of arrests,” Fleming continued. 

The Department of Homeland Security will likely appeal the case. Government attorneys have already requested a stay through next Friday.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Just Made an Announcement That Will Make the Drug Cartels Nervous Jeff Charles
Newsom's Former Chief of Staff Arrested by the FBI Dmitri Bolt
Trump Did Not Just Say *That* to the Syrian President Matt Vespa
Guess How Many CA Drivers Licenses Were Illegally Issued to Foreigners? Dmitri Bolt
Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement