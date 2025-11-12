Federal Judge Orders Trump to Release Hundreds of Arrested Illegal immigrants

US District Judge Jeffrey Cummings on Wednesday morning ordered the release of more than 600 illegal immigrants who were arrested as part of the Trump administration's Operation Midway Blitz.

The case was brought by attorneys from the National Immigration Justice Center and the ACLU, who allege that more than 3,000 people were arrested as part of the operation.

The 615 illegal immigrants affected by the order are set to be granted bond by November 21.

According to Axios:

By Friday, DHS must hand over documents showing the status and flight risk of 615 people the plaintiffs suspect ICE arrested in the state without a warrant between June and early October. By Nov. 19, DHS must provide an up-to-date list of people both Border Patrol and ICE have arrested in Chicago. By Nov. 21, DHS must release on bond into a monitoring program at least 313 people whom the plaintiffs say were arrested in violation of the agreement and the government deems low risk for flight. They'll remain free on bond until the merits of their cases can be assessed.

Mark Fleming, one of the attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the people who are set to be released “are probably all over the country” and need to be located.

“All of this, all of the tactics of (senior Border Patrol official Gregory) Bovino, all of the tactics of (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have been unlawful in the vast, vast majority of arrests,” Fleming continued.

The Department of Homeland Security will likely appeal the case. Government attorneys have already requested a stay through next Friday.

