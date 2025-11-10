I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck,...
Secretary Duffy Clashes With Buttigieg Over Trump’s Message to Air Traffic Controllers

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 10, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Transportation Secretary Duffy and former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg clashed on Monday after Buttigieg responded to Trump’s message to air traffic controllers, amid the possibility that the longest government shutdown in American history was about to end.

Pete Buttigieg responded on X, writing, "The President wouldn't last five minutes as an air traffic controller, and after everything they've been through - and the way this administration has treated them from Day One - he has no business shitting on them now."

Secretary Duffy fired back, claiming that Buttigieg was "AWOL" during his tenure as Transportation Secretary and saying that he spends much of his day addressing problems caused by Buttigieg’s neglect."Give me a break," Duffy wrote. "You were basically AWOL at the DOT. I spend my whole day dealing with your neglect and cleaning up your messes. Sit this one out."

Many have praised Secretary Duffy for his proactive management and clear communication amid the Schumer Shutdown, ensuring that whatever negative effects were felt were mitigated to the best of his ability.

On Monday, the president addressed air traffic controllers directly in a post on Truth Social. He applauded controllers who came into work despite the shutdown, and called out those who didn't, saying:

All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially “docked.” For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country. For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering. The last “Administration” wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated “junk.” They had no idea what they were doing! Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU - I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PETE BUTTIGIEG

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

