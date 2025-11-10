This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown

Now that the Schumer Shutdown is seemingly coming to an end, President Donald Trump wants air traffic controllers to immediately return to work.

The government has been shut down for over 40 days amid conflicts between Republicans and Democrats over healthcare funding and other matters. Many federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), have had their funding reduced or suspended.

This means that thousands of air traffic controllers had to either work without pay or stay home. This led to widespread flight delays, cancellations, and other disruptions for travelers.

Regarding govt shutdown and FAA cutting flights:



-this shows why we shouldn’t have govt running anything. Privatize air traffic control.

-there are 3,000 air traffic controller vacancies. I keep hearing that young people can’t get jobs…ATC pays 6 figures. Yeah it’s higher… pic.twitter.com/iMyJ94HgUu — Ruth Roberson (@RenaissanceRuth) November 6, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “\All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked.’”

The president further stated that he is recommending a $10,000 for those who did not take off time during the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax.”

For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering.

Many air traffic controllers did not work during the shutdown, citing financial stress. Many called in sick, and morale dropped, according to Reuters. The FAA directed airlines to slash their flight schedules at 40 major airports. Those who did show up worked longer hours as training and hiring stopped.

In Nashville today, I met an air traffic controller, Doc, who has 8 kids!



As a father of 9, I can tell you kids go through groceries fast! Air traffic controllers should worry about keeping our skies safe, not about how they will feed their families.



Democrats: end the… pic.twitter.com/cdLUHJfYM2 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 28, 2025

Airlines canceled over 4,000 flights during the shutdown. Many others were delayed — especially in the busiest airports such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and others. Delays often lasted hours.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

