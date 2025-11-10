VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 10, 2025 11:02 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Now that the Schumer Shutdown is seemingly coming to an end, President Donald Trump wants air traffic controllers to immediately return to work.

The government has been shut down for over 40 days amid conflicts between Republicans and Democrats over healthcare funding and other matters. Many federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), have had their funding reduced or suspended.

This means that thousands of air traffic controllers had to either work without pay or stay home. This led to widespread flight delays, cancellations, and other disruptions for travelers.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “\All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked.’”

The president further stated that he is recommending a $10,000 for those who did not take off time during the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax.” 

For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering.

Many air traffic controllers did not work during the shutdown, citing financial stress. Many called in sick, and morale dropped, according to Reuters. The FAA directed airlines to slash their flight schedules at 40 major airports. Those who did show up worked longer hours as training and hiring stopped.

Airlines canceled over 4,000 flights during the shutdown. Many others were delayed — especially in the busiest airports such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and others. Delays often lasted hours. 

