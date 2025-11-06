Erika Kirk Shares Heart-Wrenching Details of Charlie Kirk’s Final Day

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, opened up about the day leading up to her husband's assassination in an emotional interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters. Fighting back tears, she described the shock of losing her husband so suddenly, her decision never to watch the footage of his killing, and addressed the multitude of disgusting theories surrounding her husband's death.

"I never saw the video, I never will see it," she told Fox News' Jesse Watters. "I never want to see it, there are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something I ever see. I don't want my kids to ever see that."

The night before his event at Utah Valley University, "he [Charlie] was so excited. I mean, he was like I can't wait, it's going to be the best," Erika said. The next morning, "He came in and he grabbed that [wedding ring and necklace] and then he left. I didn't even get to give him a kiss goodbye," she continued.

Erika remained in Arizona the day Charlie was assassinated to take care of her mother, who was experiencing medical issues. Both she and her mother were watching videos of Charlie tossing hats into the crowd when they received a phone call.

"Mikey [McCoy] called me," she recounted. "I'll never forget, him just being like, Charlie's been shot. He's been shot, get the kids. Get security, get the kids, get the kids, he's been shot. I sprinted out of her treatment center and just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot."

Erika said that she had entered into an "unbelievable nightmare."

"The way the bullet hit him, he died instantaneously," Erika said. "He died on the scene. But I'm so glad he didn't suffer, I'm so glad he didn't suffer. No one deserves to suffer, but a handful of people. He literally blinked and probably thought he was raptured and looked around and was like, where's everybody else? He blinked, and he was with the Lord."

Charlie's widow went on to explain that she had voiced safety concerns to her husband multiple times, but he continued to act fearlessly.

"I used to say, Charlie, have you ever thought about wearing a vest? He would nod to that and be like, you know, I've looked into it, but he would always say, 'if they're going to get me, they're gonna get me.' He wasn't afraid. Wouldn't have mattered anyways if you wore a vest."

When Erika arrived in Utah to see her husband, a police officer at the hospital advised her to wait until the mortuary had prepared Charlie’s body.

"I responded back to him and I said, with all due respect, sir. I want to see what they did to my husband and I want to give him a kiss because I didn't get to give him a kiss this morning," she said.

Erike recalled that her husband looked "so alive" when she saw him.

"I'm just so glad I saw him because… when you see someone at the mortuary, they never look the same. They have awful makeup and they're cold. He was still warm, and his eyes were slightly open. It was so powerful, Jesse. He had this smirk on his face."

"That smirk to me is that look of: you thought you could stop what I've built," she continued. "This vision, this movement, this revival, you thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body. You didn't get my soul."

Erika Kirk also took the opportunity to discuss widespread conspiracy theories about her husband's murder, revealing she didn't turn on her phone for weeks after Charlie died.

“Please think about what you post. What’s shared online will impact his kids in the future. I just want my children to one day go online and see something that honors who he really was — not the noise, not the lies. Some grace would be nice,” she said. Erika went on to say that she trusts the team investigating her husband's case, calling their efforts "incredible."

