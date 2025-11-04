Karoline Leavitt Responds to Mamdani After He Blames Trump for Election Day Bomb Threats

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Zohran Mamdani’s accusations that President Trump was responsible for a series of bomb threats at New Jersey polling locations, which forced several voting sites to close. She slammed his comments as a weak attack by Democrats, signaling that they no longer have a coherent platform that includes anything other than anti-Trumpism.

Advertisement

"I saw those comments from Mamdani, and I think there are completely irresponsible and they are based on zero evidence. I think this is just another example of how the Democrat Party unfortunately stands for nothing. All they stand against is President Donald Trump," Leavitt told reporters. "I think it's quite sad to see that we have someone at the top of the ticket on an election day today saying such things about the president when he obviously has absolutely nothing to do with those threats."

“COMPLETELY irresponsible and based on ZERO evidence...It's SAD to see someone at the top of the ticket say such things. He had NOTHING to do with those threats.” -Karoline Leavitt on Mamdani blaming Trump for the bomb threats.. pic.twitter.com/p8E7P1uUOD — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 4, 2025

The polling places that received the bomb threats have since reopened after authorities confirmed the threats were empty.

"It's incredibly concerning," Mamdani said early on Election Day. "And I think this is an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they're blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats, and we have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to try and intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud, as a means of trying to repress Americans across the country."

JUST IN: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani blames bomb threats at polling places on President Trump.



Multiple bomb threats were made this morning at several polling locations in New Jersey.



Mamdani is appearing to blame Trump for them.



“We have to understand this… pic.twitter.com/I4Q1dmjjkS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2025

Mamdani continues to lead in the polling on election day, as New York City braces for its first socialist mayor.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.