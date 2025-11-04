Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe
Smoking Gun? We Have Damning New Emails That Might Sink James Comey
This Exit Poll Just Showed How Virginia Voters Feel About Jay Jones' Violent...
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race
VIP
They Are Coming for Your Pets
UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flam...
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC
VIP
The Democrats’ Disgusting New Narrative
VIP
Call to Rebuild Democratic Support in Rural America Ignores Party's Recent History
Senate Majority Leader Doesn't Have Enough Votes to Eliminate the Filibuster Despite Trump...
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes...
VIP
Texas Governor Threatens 100% Tariff for NY Residents Moving to Texas
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against US District Judge Over Operation Arctic Frost
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Responds to Mamdani After He Blames Trump for Election Day Bomb Threats

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 04, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Zohran Mamdani’s accusations that President Trump was responsible for a series of bomb threats at New Jersey polling locations, which forced several voting sites to close. She slammed his comments as a weak attack by Democrats, signaling that they no longer have a coherent platform that includes anything other than anti-Trumpism.

Advertisement

"I saw those comments from Mamdani, and I think there are completely irresponsible and they are based on zero evidence. I think this is just another example of how the Democrat Party unfortunately stands for nothing. All they stand against is President Donald Trump," Leavitt told reporters. "I think it's quite sad to see that we have someone at the top of the ticket on an election day today saying such things about the president when he obviously has absolutely nothing to do with those threats."

The polling places that received the bomb threats have since reopened after authorities confirmed the threats were empty.

"It's incredibly concerning," Mamdani said early on Election Day. "And I think this is an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they're blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats, and we have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to try and intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud, as a means of trying to repress Americans across the country."

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP POLLING

Mamdani continues to lead in the polling on election day, as New York City braces for its first socialist mayor.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race Jeff Charles
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race Jeff Charles
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes Interview Dmitri Bolt
UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flames Amy Curtis
Escape From New York: Dems Are About to Have a Hell of a Time With Mamdani Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement