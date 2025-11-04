Zohran Mamdani Blames President Trump for Bomb Threats Against New Jersey Polling Places

There have reportedly been several bomb threats at New Jersey polling locations today.

🚨 JUST NOW: It's been confirmed that BOMB THREATS have been received in SEVEN different New Jersey counties on Republican-favoring election day



Luckily, several polling locations already reopened!



MAKE SURE TO VOTE! Do not let it deter you! Vote for Jack Ciattarelli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ka5pOTKWb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

Fortunately, those seem to be empty threats and, as reported, the polling places reopened.

But that news didn't stop New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from blaming President Trump for the bomb threats.

JUST IN: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani blames bomb threats at polling places on President Trump.



Multiple bomb threats were made this morning at several polling locations in New Jersey.



Mamdani is appearing to blame Trump for them.



“We have to understand this… pic.twitter.com/I4Q1dmjjkS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2025

"It's incredibly concerning," Mamdani said. "And I think this is an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they're blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats, and we have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to try and intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud, as a means of trying to repress Americans across the country."

The Fox News panel seemed incredulous at Mamdani's assertion. Kennedy said it showed Mamdani is not prepared to lead New York. "This is emptiness," Kennedy began. "It means nothing. What he's doing is deflecting because he doesn't have an answer for this, because he is not prepared. If, God forbid, something like 9/11 happened again. Just think about that...do you remember what happened to the city? Do you remember what happened to this country? Do you remember who was the mayor and what was needed from that office? Could this person really provide that? I mean, it scares the hell out of me. I hope everyone has a plan with their kids if, God forbid, something happens."

Kennedy is right. This is all deflection and a sign that the Democrats plan to continue blaming Trump for their ongoing failures.

