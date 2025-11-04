And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem
What This New York Times Columnist Said About Nick Fuentes Will Infuriate You
This Is What John Fetterman Had to Say When Asked Whether He Would...
This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case
Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me
Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room
A UK Judge Just Acquitted Climate Activists Who Vandalized Stonehenge
From Bathrooms to Train Platforms, Britain Is No Safe Place for Women
Germany's Deindustrialization Is a Cautionary Tale Against 'Green' Climate Policies
Wisconsin's Voter Rolls Are a Mess
Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead at 84
VIP
SAF Files Lawsuit Challenging New Jersey Over Illegal Gun Confiscation
Canada's Warning to America: Property Rights Are on the Chopping Block
Tanzanian Agricultural Student Joshua Mollel’s Body Still Held Hostage by Hamas in Gaza
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Blames President Trump for Bomb Threats Against New Jersey Polling Places

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 10:50 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There have reportedly been several bomb threats at New Jersey polling locations today.

Advertisement

Fortunately, those seem to be empty threats and, as reported, the polling places reopened. 

But that news didn't stop New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from blaming President Trump for the bomb threats.

"It's incredibly concerning," Mamdani said. "And I think this is an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they're blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats, and we have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to try and intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud, as a means of trying to repress Americans across the country."

The Fox News panel seemed incredulous at Mamdani's assertion. Kennedy said it showed Mamdani is not prepared to lead New York. "This is emptiness," Kennedy began. "It means nothing. What he's doing is deflecting because he doesn't have an answer for this, because he is not prepared. If, God forbid, something like 9/11 happened again. Just think about that...do you remember what happened to the city? Do you remember what happened to this country? Do you remember who was the mayor and what was needed from that office? Could this person really provide that? I mean, it scares the hell out of me. I hope everyone has a plan with their kids if, God forbid, something happens."

Recommended

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW JERSEY POLLING ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Kennedy is right. This is all deflection and a sign that the Democrats plan to continue blaming Trump for their ongoing failures.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me Amy Curtis
And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem Matt Vespa
Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room Amy Curtis
Canada's Warning to America: Property Rights Are on the Chopping Block Rachel Marsden
No, a CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About MAGA Supporters? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement