These Senate Republicans Just Sided With Democrats to Block Trump’s Global Tariffs

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 30, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

For the third time this week, Senate Republicans have joined Democrats in voting to block President Trump’s tariffs, this time rejecting the baseline 10 percent tariff on all foreign trade partners.

Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky broke ranks to side with Democrats in opposing the measure. The vote was 51-47.

For the legislation to pass, the House of Representatives would have to vote on it. However, the House has voted to hold off on voting on tariff resolutions until next year. If that legislation as ever to come for a vote, it would likely be blocked in the House or vetoed by President Trump. 

In other words, whether the tariffs stand as U.S. trade policy is dependent on the upcoming battle in the Supreme Court over the President's authority over the matter. 

Oral arguments are set to begin on November 5th.

Earlier this year, President Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose a blanket 10 percent tariff on all countries. In his executive order, he cited a “national emergency arising from conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits” as justification for the action.

Over the last week, several Republican senators had already joined Democrats to block tariffs targeting Brazilian and Canadian imports. In the Brazilian tariff vote, Senators McConnell, Collins, Murkowski, Paul, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina voted with Democrats, passing the measure 52–48. In the Canadian tariff vote, Murkowski, McConnell, Collins, and Paul again joined Democrats, with the measure passing 50–46.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

