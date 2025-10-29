Hell Has Frozen Over: Did Bill Gates Just Agree With Us on Climate...
Israel Resumes Adherence to Trump-Brokered Ceasefire — Hours After Deadly Strikes in Gaza

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 29, 2025 11:00 AM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it would resume adherence to the Trump-brokered ceasefire, shortly after Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed “immediate” and “powerful” strikes against Hamas following an attack on IDF soldiers in Rafah. The terrorist group also in returning deceased hostages, returned a body, the Israeli military had already recovered in the initial days of their military operations in Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli Defense Force wrote on X, "In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas’ violations. As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organizations operating in Gaza. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

Israel's retaliatory strikes targeted 30 Hamas militants, resulting in more than 100 deaths and around 200 injuries, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The IDF says in their operation, they killed 3 battalion commanders, 2 deputy battalion commanders, and 16 company commanders. 

Israel gave the United States prior warnings of the strikes, with President Trump himself saying the breif operation would not jeopardize the ceasefire.

On Tuesday, he said, "Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave…But they said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated. Their lives will be terminated.”

