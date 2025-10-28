Netanyahu Orders Massive Strikes on Gaza After Hamas Violates Trump-Brokered Ceasefire

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has ordered immediate and powerful strikes against Hamas, following the group's violation of the ceasefire agreement, which was brokered by President Trump and went into effect on October 10.

A social media account on X, representing the Prime Minister of Israel's office, made the announcement on Tuesday, writing, "Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip."

Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 28, 2025

Hamas responded to the announcement, saying that it would delay returning the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages.

Details about the violation of the ceasefire have yet to be released by Israeli officials.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has returned all 20 of the living hostages to Israel and is currently in the process of returning the deceased hostages. The latest of which occurred on Monday. Netanyahu's office posted on X:

Following the completion of the identification process, it was found that last night, remains belonging to fallen hostage Ofir Tzarfati – of blessed memory, who was returned from the Gaza Strip in a military operation about 2 years ago – were returned. His family was notified.

However, the body Hamas had returned has already been recovered by the Israeli Defense Force during initial operations in the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7th attacks. The remains returned were simply more of Tzarfati's body parts.

The Prime Minister's office wrote: "This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization. Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel's steps in response to the violations."

This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization.



Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel's steps in response to the violations. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 28, 2025

It is unclear whether the ceasefire will hold in the immediate future.

