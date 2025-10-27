DeSantis Says Mamdani’s Win Would Be 'Good for Republicans, Bad for New York City'

While many on the right view Mamdani's rise to power and likely victory in the New York City mayoral race as a damning sign of what is to come for the Democratic Party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a more positive take, arguing that his victory will only be beneficial for Republicans.

DeSantis retweeted an X post by Elon Musk about Mamdani, writing:

Assuming he gets elected, Mamdani will be the most prominent Democrat in America the day he takes office. Voters across the country will be able to watch his leftist agenda in action and know that his path is the Democrat path nationally. Will be good for Republicans, bad for New York City.

Will be good for Republicans, bad for… https://t.co/LTs7eG2BtP — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 27, 2025

Republicans might assume that lesson has already been learned, after all, the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and China all exist, and their damning histories are taught in schools. The crimes of socialists, and those who assumed authoritarian power through socialist means, are no secret. Yet the horrors of Stalin and Mao seem to stir little fear in the hearts of America’s democratic socialists.

Elon has also expressed concern about the rise of Mamdani, posting a video of Mamdani at his rally in NYC on Sunday to X, stating, "Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party."

Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party https://t.co/qwkBimPBby — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2025

