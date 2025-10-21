The 'Unifying' No Kings Protests Were Anything But

Millions of Americans took to the streets across the nation over the weekend to participate in the "No Kings" protests, accusing President Trump of acting like a king. While organizers claimed that the message of the protests was one of peace, unity, and democracy, several viral social media posts show that not all the protesters were on board with the messaging.

Multiple protesters appeared to mock the death of Turning Point USA Founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last month by someone who disagreed with him over politics.

In Chicago, a K-8 STEM teacher with the Chicago Public Schools, Nathan Hale Elementary School, was caught doing just that. In a video that went viral on social media, the woman can be seen pointing a finger gun at her neck, and shouting "Bang! Bang!" as a truck drove by with a pro-Charlie Kirk sign.

🚨BREAKING: The woman caught mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination has reportedly been identified as Lucy Martinez — a Chicago Public School teacher.



If this is true, she shouldn’t be teaching anyone’s kids.



Let’s make her famous.

She wanted attention — now she’ll get it.

Share… pic.twitter.com/hcuhWtdO7C — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) October 19, 2025

Chicago Public Schools, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said, "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe, and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind."

"While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters, the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action."

Another man in Chicago was recorded saying that ICE agents should be killed.

EXCLUSIVE: Yesterday in Chicago, on the perimeter of the NO KINGS rally, an activists speaking in front of a Progressive Labor Party sign exclaims, “You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same… pic.twitter.com/zKkiyVKe9J — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) October 19, 2025

In Georgia, a protester dressed as Charlie Kirk, complete with a fake bullet wound in his neck, mimicking the fatal injury Kirk sustained.

This freak was mocking Charlie’s ass*ssination at the no kings protest in Georgia



Anyone recognize him?? pic.twitter.com/dflGYM0W7r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

Many protesters even dressed up as Charlie Kirk's assassin, while others told reporters that they supported the assassination.

This is the American left. They care nothing for democracy, the Constitution, or the country — only for destroying opponents and keeping power by any means necessary.

