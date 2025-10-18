The White Houses Response to the 'No Kings' Protests: 'Who Cares?'

The 'No Kings' protests are set to kick off Saturday, October 18th, across the United States. Organizers say more than 2,500 rallies are set to take place across all 50 states, led by a coalition of over 200 progressive groups spearheaded by Indivisible, whose sole goal is to "resist the Trump agenda."

Major demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Protesters have been encouraged to wear yellow "to show collective strength in the face of oppression." The organizers have accused President Trump and his administration of "sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle."

When asked about the demonstration, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Who cares?"

Other republicans have also dismissed the nationwide protests.

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, told Fox News that the protests are being fueled by “the pro-Hamas wing and the Antifa crowd.” He accused the Democrats of stalling negotiations over the Schumer Shutdown to appease their base.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas told Newsmax, "The agitators show up. We’ll have to get the National Guard out. Hopefully it will be peaceful. I doubt it."

The first of the "No Kings" rally took place earlier in the summer to protest the Army’s 250th anniversary military parade. While the protests were overwhelmingly peaceful, several devolved into violent riots, with several people arrested and at least one person killed. Organizers said that they only expect peaceful protesters, but some people have voiced concerns over paid agitators or professional protesters with different goals in mind.

