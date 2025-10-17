VIP
Here's Some Advice for the Democrats
Virginia AG Jason Miyares Absolutely Cooked Democrat Jay Jones in Last Night's Debate
Foreign Bots, Fake Students, and Wasted Billions — The Education Scandals Nobody's Talking...
This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do
Appeals Court Freezes Trump's National Guard Deployment in This City
This Is What Zohran Mamdani Had to Say When Asked About Trump's Gaza...
Communist China Jails Christian Pastor, 30 Others, for Leading Underground Church
Chicago's Newest Budget Declares War on Businesses to Fix Mayor Johnson's $1.2B Deficit
Mamdani: Localize the Taqiyya!
Commander-in-Peace: Restoring American Strength the Right Way
President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown
Cuomo Attacks Mamdani’s Résumé During NYC Mayoral Debate As He Struggles to Close...
John Bolton Surrenders
A Nation Rejoices: Israeli Hostages Return Home After Two Years in Captivity
Tipsheet

Organizer Calls for Unity and Peaceful Protest Ahead of Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Rallies

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 17, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A co-president of Public Citizen, one of the main organizers behind this weekend’s “No Kings” protests, rejected claims that the movement had turned violent, saying its goal is to promote unity rather than hostility. She added that the demonstrations are intended to defend democracy and push back against executive overreach.

Advertisement

Lisa Gilbert, a co-president of Public Citizen, told Fox News Digital, "The idea that America is a democracy is, at its core, small-'d' democratic. It’s not [the] Democrat [party]; it’s not [the] Republican [party]," she said. "It is the idea that we have a system that is based on checks and balances, where we understand that our elected officials answer to us. And that our votes count and matter."

"At its core that is what this ["No Kings"] is all about. And why people are turning out," she added.

While the "No Kings" protests from earlier this summer were overwhelmingly peaceful, several turned violent leading to several arrests and at least one death.

Gilbert argued that organizers are simply unable to control the actions of every individual who participates, but said that her organization helps to provide demonstrators with safety training and guidance.

"We can't let the militarization that they are bringing to bear cow us. We need to be willing to stand up; silence is not an option. And so, turning out to protest peacefully is our First Amendment right and what we plan to do. We are taking precautions to make sure our events are as safe as possible. Obviously, you cannot control every single person, but we are running training [sessions] and protecting people in every way we can," Gilbert said. 

Recommended

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"But at its core, these events are peaceful, and that is the point. The violence is not coming from the ‘No Kings’ events; the violence is coming from militarized crackdowns and masked agents who are roaming our streets to terrorize communities. That’s not coming from protesters."

The possibility of paid agitators and professional protesters with different goals in mind than the organizers remains a disturbing possibility for this weekend's protests.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown Dmitri Bolt
Virginia AG Jason Miyares Absolutely Cooked Democrat Jay Jones in Last Night's Debate Matt Vespa
How Biden and Obama Failed in the Middle East Victor Davis Hanson
Chicago's Newest Budget Declares War on Businesses to Fix Mayor Johnson's $1.2B Deficit Amy Curtis
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Took a Judge's to the Cleaners Over Ludicrous Body Cam Ruling Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Advertisement