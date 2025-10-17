VIP
The White Houses Response to the 'No Kings' Protests: 'Who Cares?'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 17, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The 'No Kings' protests are set to kick off Saturday October 18th across the United States. Organizers say more than 2,500 rally's are set to take place across all 50 states, led by a coalition of over 200 progressive groups spearheaded by Indivisible, whose sole goal is to "resist the Trump agenda."

Major demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Protezters have been encouraged to wear yellow "to show collective strength in the face of oppression." The organizers have accused PResident Trump and his administration of "sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle."

When asked about the demonstration, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Who cares?" 


