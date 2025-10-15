Is Hamas About to Find Out?
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on...
Even CNN Is Fed Up With Democrats Over Schumer Shutdown
Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Voters Send a Loud Message on Hemp—Will Congress Listen?
Security Footage Shows Arsonist Torching Gov. Josh Shapiro's Home
WI Governor Tony Evers' Administration Proposes Astronomical Fee Hikes on State Agricultur...
Unreal: Teens Who Assaulted Ex-DOGE Staffer 'Big Balls' Get No Jail Time
The Democrats Don’t Want You to Have a Good Life
Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor
ICE Slams LA Declaring State of Emergency Over Immigration Enforcement Operations
Bill Maher Can't Believe This Issue Still Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves
VIP
It's No Surprise What 'The View' Co-Host Did After Failing to Live Up...
The Hypocrisy and Brainwashing Over Gaza
Tipsheet

Texas Replaces Seven Guardsmen in Illinois After Viral Photo Sparks Fitness Concerns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 15, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Texas Military Department (TMD) on Tuesday said that it replaced seven members of the Texas National Guard deployed in Illinois for failing to meet mission requirements. 

Advertisement

The announcement follows a viral photo showing a group of service members arriving in Illinois, sparking online speculation about their physical fitness. The image also circulated shortly after the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, told the United States' military's top brass that physical fitness requirements would be tightened to restore discipline and the “warrior ethos” within the ranks.

A spokesperson for the TMD told Fox News Digital, "The Texas National Guard echoes Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth's message to the force: ‘Our standards will be high, uncompromising, and clear.'"

The National Guardsmen who were replaced have since returned to their home stations, though officials did not specify how they failed to meet mission requirements

Recommended

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Two hundred members of the Texas National Guard were deployed to Illinois, arriving on October 7, 2025, at an Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, Illinois. The troops are tasked with securing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities and other federal buildings. 

The Trump administration’s move immediately triggered legal challenges, leading an appeals court to rule that the troops could remain in the state but were barred from conducting active operations while the litigation proceeded.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE LAWSUIT MILITARY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Unreal: Teens Who Assaulted Ex-DOGE Staffer 'Big Balls' Get No Jail Time Amy Curtis
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt! Kevin McCullough
Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor Dmitri Bolt
Shut Down! Do You Care? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
Advertisement