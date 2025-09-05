AOC’s District Begs FBI to Shut Down Roosevelt Avenue’s Rampant Crime

Community leaders in progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district have once again called on the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, to step in with federal law enforcement to help shut down the infamous Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition, a group advocating for a safer and higher-quality life in their predominantly immigrant neighborhoods, sent a letter to Patel stating, "We are writing to your agency again, requesting an investigation and enforcement action regarding the ever-worsening situation on the Roosevelt Avenue Corridor."

They identified eight known brothels, with seven in AOC's district, and one in Democratic Representative Grace Meng’s district.

The group’s first letter, sent in April, led to the arrest of several members of the 18th Street Gang, which had controlled the Roosevelt Corridor. While the raid was successful and weakened the gang’s hold on the strip, other groups quickly moved in to fill the void, including Tren de Aragua and Chinese organized crime networks.

The Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition believes that the crime problem is so bad that only federal law enforcement intervention can completely uproot it, according to Fox News. The group alleges that the gangs engage in human trafficking, run several brothels, and distribute fake green cards.

They specifically noted the unchecked and flagrant prostitution plaguing their neighborhoods. Rosa Sanchez, the group’s spokesperson, spoke at a rally last week, telling attendees:

The rampant prostitution that we see on our streets 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is having an adverse effect on the mental and spiritual health of our children and families. There is no reason that our children should have to bear witness to the human tragedy of women being forced to sell their bodies for the profits of traffickers and pimps. It is happening in front of our homes. It must stop.

Prostitutes are seen in broad daylight throughout the street, and brothels even operate across from elementary schools.

The group's concern has only grown, as Democratic leaders, like the leading mayoral candidate in New York City, Zohran Mamdani, have signaled support for decriminalizing sex work.

"And we say no to legalizing prostitution! Clearly, whoever supports this type of legislation does not have a clue what that would mean for our community," Sanchez said.

AOC has done little to address her constituents’ concerns at home, instead spending much of her energy promoting socialism nationwide and showing off Mamdani to the Democratic establishment.

