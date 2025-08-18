UPDATE: Trump Makes an Announcement; Zelensky Arrives at the White House
State Department Revokes 6,000 Student Visas for Lawbreaking, Terror Ties

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 18, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The State Department has revoked more than 6,000 student visas this year, due to a variety of reasons, including overstays, crime, and support for terrorism. 

Of the students whose visas were revoked, nearly 800 had been arrested or charged with assault, while 200 to 300 had expressed support for terrorism. Those backing terrorist causes were primarily involved in fundraising or showing support for groups like Hamas, the organization behind the October 7, 2023, atrocities and the ongoing conflict with Israel.

"Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," a senior State Department official told Fox News Digital. "About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs."

So far this year, the State Department has revoked more than 40,000 visas, compared with just 16,000 during the same period under the Biden administration.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press that no one is guaranteed a student visa. The U.S. reserves the right to ensure that anyone coming to study here must meet its standards—and cannot pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The recent crackdown on student visas follows several executive orders President Donald Trump signed in January designed to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists and other national security threats, while also combating antisemitism, which has run rampant across American universities. 

