The United Kingdom's prime minister, Keir Starmer, announced on Tuesday that his country will recognize a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations General Assembly, if Israel does not abide by certain conditions the UK has laid out. According to a written handout of the cabinet meeting he held, the conditions state that:

The Israeli government [must] take[s] substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reache[s] a ceasefire, make[s] clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commit[s] to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

In a video statement released by the prime minister, he states that "Every day since [October 7th], the horror has continued...[but] now in Gaza." He also reaffirmed that the UK still champions a two-state solution, a "safe and secure" Israel along with a "viable and sovereign" Palestinian state.

President Trump on Monday said that he will not "take a position" on Palestinian statehood and that his only goal is to get "people fed right now." The president did say he believes the “case could be made” that recognizing a Palestinian state is simply “rewarding Hamas.” “And I don’t think they should be rewarded,” he said, according to the BBC.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs came out against the UK's announcement, saying in a short statement that "Israel rejects the statement by the prime minister of the United Kingdom." The statement continued:

The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages.

Hamas has been continually accused of not negotiating in good faith, making it difficult for any significant advancements towards peace to be made. Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not even call for the release of the hostages by Hamas, placing most of the responsibility on Israel in his video statement. Israel has accepted almost all of the recent ceasefire deals while Hamas has rejected them.

Starmer did, however, mention ongoing reports that the citizens of Gaza are currently facing starvation, once again attempting to point a finger squarely at Israel. While it is true that vital aid isn't reaching Gaza, it's due to the fact that the UN has been unwilling to work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the only organization currently providing meals to Gazans. The GHF is willing to work with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to prevent Hamas from taking advantage of aid distribution sites, but the UN is not. Currently, there are 2,500 tons of food sitting in Gaza rotting in the sun. The UN will not distribute it due to political barriers, or, in other words, because they won't play by the IDF's rules. They have also refused to allow GHF to distribute the food for them.

