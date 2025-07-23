Food Is Stockpiled in Gaza and the UN Is Refusing the Group Ready to Deliver It

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Delaware-based humanitarian foundation, issued a public proposal to the United Nations on Wednesday, offering to deliver 2,500 tons of food sitting undistributed in Gaza. The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli aid group, posted on X yesterday aerial footage of the pallets of aid that are waiting to be handed out to hungry Gazans.

What you need to know about humanitarian aid for #Gaza:



➡️Since May 19, and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, aid enters Gaza through two primary channels:



1. Distribution sites operated by @GHFUpdates, where weekly food packages are provided to… pic.twitter.com/eLIQ1ELY6M — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 22, 2025

The GHF Interim Director John Acree said in a statement:

We’ve been sounding the alarm for weeks on the need for more aid in Gaza while we’ve seen aid by the UN and other organizations being piled near the borders but not being delivered. Our top priority is feeding the people of Gaza, and we’re prepared to adjust our supply chains, work with the UN or other teams to organize the packaging and transport and distribute it to those in need, or we can work with organizations to provide security to ensure food reaches its intended destination. We are ready and able to start today.

The UN refused, claiming that the organization prioritizes IDF military objectives over neutral humanitarian aid. They have also criticized GHF’s methods, claiming that many Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access aid at GHF’s designated distribution sites. To date, GHF has delivered 87 million meals, averaging between two to three million meals handed out per day.

However, in recent weeks, the UN has done little more than sound the alarm about the lack of aid reaching Gazans, making no real effort to distribute supplies or stop Hamas from stealing resources. Hamas has even posted videos on social media bragging about the meals they obtained from humanitarian aid sites, while most civilians in Gaza are starving.

🎥WATCH: Footage reveals senior Hamas terrorists boasting about their meals in underground terror tunnels, while accusing Israel of “starvation.”



The spread shown is not part of the humanitarian aid delivered. As Hamas hoards resources and hides underground, civilians above… pic.twitter.com/ArQWphFAuo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 23, 2025

A worker from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) revealed that Hamas will steal and utilize UN-marked vehicles to operate in Gaza without drawing fire from the IDF, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). The FDD report stated:

The worker, who said that he was employed as a security guard before the October 7 Hamas massacre, said that operatives from the Iran-backed terrorist group “entered the UNRWA facilities” and “took everything … by force” shortly after Israel launched its military response...Hamas stole official agency vehicles, surmising that their official UN markings would protect them from the IDF. The terrorists would then use these vehicles to carry out their daily operations throughout Gaza...

Another FDD report cast more doubt on the efficacy of UNRWA, as the UN's internal oversight arm released a report that some of its workers participated in the October 7th attacks on Israeli civilians. UN investigators also ignored that hundreds, maybe even thousands, of UNRWA employees are Hamas operatives.

While the United Nations continues to issue warnings from afar, it has failed to present a serious plan to deliver the aid already sitting idle, let alone prevent Hamas from exploiting its operations. Meanwhile, organizations like GHF are offering concrete solutions, only to be stonewalled by the very institutions crying foul.

