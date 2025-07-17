Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
DOD Fires Back After What Dem Rep Called Hegseth
Hey, Chuck, This You?
Barack Obama Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors
Zohran Mamdani Loves Other People’s Money—Starting With His Parents'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 17, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, is offering a case study in what critics call a luxury belief. In a recently surfaced clip, Mamdani explains that he felt comfortable taking extended time off work because, as he put it, “if I ran out of my savings, my family would be able to support me.” 

People were quick to torch Zohran Mamdani after a resurfaced clip showed him casually admitting he stopped working, knowing his family would support him if he ran out of savings. As our own Katie Pavlich put it, quoting Margaret Thatcher: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

Mamdani doesn't seem to be worried about it. He has been accused by his opponents of having quite the privileged upbringing, as his father is a political theorist who teaches at Columbia University, and his mother is a renowned Indian-American filmmaker. The communist mayoral candidate attended prestigious private schools, including the Bank Street School for Children in Manhattan, which charges around $66,000 a year for tuition. He also owns a 4-acre property in Uganda worth around $200,000.

Mamdani has attempted to position himself as a humble grassroots candidate, living in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens, with modest personal finances on paper. However, his privileged upbringing and open admission that he could rely on his parents for support have fueled ongoing doubts about just how grounded his progressive platform is.

